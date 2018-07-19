Giant Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London to mark 25 years of Jurassic Park

To mark 25 years of Jurassic Park, NOW TV installed the statute. To mark 25 years of Jurassic Park, NOW TV installed the statute.

If you are a 90s’ kid, then there is no way you were not blown away and mesmerised by Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. The film completely changed how we all perceived dinosaurs and has been ruling our hearts with its franchise. And at the helm of it was Jeff Goldblum. So to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1993 mega-blockbuster, a humongous statue of Goldblum was installed in London taking the citizens and movie buffs across the globe by surprise.

The giant 25-feet statue of Goldblum with an unbuttoned shirt, sitting down on the grass near the Tower Bridge took people by frenzy. The installation by NOW TV of his onscreen character Dr. Ian Malcolm, was moulded from one of the most iconic shot that got famous for nothing but his torso! And the sultry installation too was not much different either.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖 A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? 🤭🦖🦕 To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum 😍😍😍 He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow 🗓#JurassicJeff #JP25 pic.twitter.com/Oimt6WAc8A — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

While some are recreating the scene from the film others can’t stop posting memes and jokes online. Here’s how people have been reacting to his statue:

“25ft half naked Jeff Goldblum appears in front of Tower Bridge” – Londoners, I think we all know what we need to do… pic.twitter.com/RAMgmUTyi8 — William Goodspeed (@WGoodspeed) July 18, 2018

When they build a 20ft tall Jeff Goldblum statue down the road, there’s only one thing to do: pic.twitter.com/HqmYlb8t4i — Ian Maclure (@Fearian) July 18, 2018

Client #JurassicJeff looking a bit casual for his session this morning! @NOWTV 😂 pic.twitter.com/F493fgexJ3 — Celebrity Trainer (@JonTrevor) July 18, 2018

Im i still awake or am i having a weird dream? #JurassicJeff pic.twitter.com/XLtUZ0qaUK — MarkGR (@GamingReeses) July 19, 2018

Goldblum recently reprised his role as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in an extended cameo. The Chris Pratt starrer has been dominating the box office and has already made a billion dollars worldwide.

