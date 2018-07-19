Follow Us:
Giant Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London to mark 25 years of Jurassic Park

The giant 25-feet statue of Jeff Goldblum with an unbuttoned shirt, sitting down on the grass near the Tower Bridge took people by frenzy. Londoners have been rushing to the site to get their photos, most recreating the iconic scene from the film.

Published: July 19, 2018
Jurassic Park, 25 years Jurassic Park, jeff goldblum, jurassic jeff, jeff statute london, viral news, odd news, funny news To mark 25 years of Jurassic Park, NOW TV installed the statute.
If you are a 90s’ kid, then there is no way you were not blown away and mesmerised by Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. The film completely changed how we all perceived dinosaurs and has been ruling our hearts with its franchise. And at the helm of it was Jeff Goldblum. So to mark the 25th anniversary of the 1993 mega-blockbuster, a humongous statue of Goldblum was installed in London taking the citizens and movie buffs across the globe by surprise.

The giant 25-feet statue of Goldblum with an unbuttoned shirt, sitting down on the grass near the Tower Bridge took people by frenzy. The installation by NOW TV of his onscreen character Dr. Ian Malcolm, was moulded from one of the most iconic shot that got famous for nothing but his torso! And the sultry installation too was not much different either.

While some are recreating the scene from the film others can’t stop posting memes and jokes online. Here’s how people have been reacting to his statue:

Goldblum recently reprised his role as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in an extended cameo. The Chris Pratt starrer has been dominating the box office and has already made a billion dollars worldwide.

