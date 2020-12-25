Viral videos: Giant ‘fireball’ falls from sky, crashes into Chinese province

The natural phenomenon caused panic among locals owing to many Chinese myths and folklores.

A suspected low-flying meteor lit up the sky in northwestern China’s Yushu City in the Qinghai Province on December 23, leaving residents stunned and surprised. Video of the rare natural phenomenon showing a bright fireball streaking across and lighting the dark sky was widely uploaded on Weibo and Pear, top social media platforms.

In some video while the blindly bright fire ball passes through an area, in some of the footages doing round on the internet show the burning object descending quickly towards hills and fields.

China’s Earthquake Networks Centre said through its social media account that a suspected bolide landed near the border between Nangqian County and Yusu County at 7.25am, but no one was injured, Stuff reported.

After the incident, the Nangqian County Government told the media that the “unidentified flying object” that appeared early that morning flew to the direction of West Lake Qamdo, and no wreckage or debris has been found in Nangqian County, local NTDTV reported.

In traditional Chinese culture, meteorites from the sky are usually regarded as a precursor to major events or social unrest, and most of them are ominous, Epoch Times reported explaining the fear and panic among people online.

According to NASA’s Fireball and Bolide Data provided by JPL’s CNEOS also detected the fireball impact in the region. According to the data on it’s official site, its calculated total impact energy was 9.5 Kt and the velocity recorded by the sensors was 13.6km/s.

Earlier this month, a similar event was witnessed in Japan and videos of the fireball lighting up skies began to circulate widely online.