Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
‘That’s a UFO’: Bizarre giant cloud formation in Turkey stuns netizens

The giant cloud formation with a wave-like pattern is usually found at heights of 2,000-5,000m.

large cloud formation, ufo like cloud, turkey, bursa, alien, ufo, video of cloud looking like ufo, viral video, indian expressWhile several users were amazed by the clip, some others speculated it to be an UFO.
People in Turkey’s Bursa region were surprised when a rare cloud formation appeared in the sky on Thursday. A video of the incredible spectacle led some internet users to assume what they saw was an unidentified flying object (UFO).

The video, captured from a moving vehicle, shows a large circular cloud formation at sunset. There are circular patterns and a hole also seems to appear in the middle. The cloud formation seen hovering over buildings and hills is intriguing.

ALSO READ |‘Rafale or Aliens?’: Netizens take guesses after Pakistan pilot claims he saw UFO

“Turkey’s Bursa region witnessed an incredible cloud formation…” Tansu Yegen captioned the clip. Since being shared on Friday, the video has racked up 1.1 million views.

While several users were amazed by the clip, some others speculated it to be an UFO. A Twitter user commented, “I wanted that to be an alien ship so bad.” Another user wrote, “That’s a UFO.” A third user commented, “Aliens. Finally.”

A Reuters report said the cloud formation remained intact for about an hour. The wave-like pattern is known as a lenticular cloud, usually found at heights of between 2,000 and 5,000m. The phenomenon is more likely in Bursa as it lies at the base of a mountain range, the BBC said.

Explaining about the cloud, Daily Mail said that when lenticular clouds take shape, there is stability in air and winds blow across hills and mountains from the same or similar directions at different heights through the troposphere.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 15:03 IST
Haryana expedites recruitment process of assistant professors in colleges

