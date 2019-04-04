Toggle Menu
Giant ‘breast balloons’ pop up in London streets to fight stigma against breastfeeding in public

Many balloons were put up in various public places around the city -- at Tanja’s Roof, in the heart of east London, Neutral on Colombia Road, Ely’s Yard in Brick Lane and Huntingdon Estate, Shoreditch.

From Instagram to Twitter, the hashtag is trending as people are supporting the campaign.

Mothers around the world are routinely shamed for breastfeeding in public. So, to fight that stigma and start a conversation on the subject, a tech company for women and a creative agency have launched a campaign called #FreetheFeed and put up giant inflatable breasts atop buildings this Sunday as part of the campaign.

The huge “breast balloons” were designed in a variety of shapes and skin tones to be inclusive of all breastfeeding moms. With the #FreetheFeed campaign, Elvie and Mother London hope to “invite” the public to stand in solidarity with women wanting to feed their children and pump milk in public.

Ana Balarin, the woman who started the original campaign in 2017, told Yahoo Lifestyle that the campaign tries to normalise breastfeeding and pumping in public. “I started #FreetheFeed to remove the shame and sexualisation around nursing,” Balarin, the Partner and Executive Creative Director of Mother London said.

This year the agency paired with Elvie, the UK-based women’s health tech company that has pioneered what they say is “the world’s first silent wearable breast pump.”

Several balloons were put up at various public places around the city — at Tanja’s Roof, in the heart of east London, Neutral on Colombia Road, Ely’s Yard in Brick Lane and Huntingdon Estate, Shoreditch, The Huffington Post reported.

“The #FreetheFeed campaign is an invitation to everyone to stand with all those women that have felt shamed or confined when breastfeeding or pumping,” Tania Boler, the CEO and Founder of Elvie, told the media outlet.

The balloons were put up since March 26, the date the UK celebrates Mother’s Day, making it totally impossible to miss. Many women online began to share messages of support for the #FreetheFeed campaign and started posted selfies with the inflatables to join the conversation.

According to a 2019 U.K. survey, one in three breastfeeding mothers have been forced to use the restroom at work to pump their milk, The Guardian reported.

