Florida family in shock after giant alligator plunges into their swimming pool

A Florida family was shocked to find a large alligator swimming in the cool water of their pool and according to information, the intruder tore through the house’s screen to take a nice dip in the clear water.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shared photographs of the reptile swimming in the pool and asked the people to always check the pool before diving in. The photographs also showed three officers trying hard to capture the alligator.

The alligator weighed over 550 pounds and its plunge into the pool awakened the family. “Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in! A Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool. Coming in at 10’11” and weighing over 550lbs., he tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water,” read the Facebook post.

Netizens were shocked to see the alligator in a pool and many wished that it would have been relocated. “OMG He’s a big one. Wow…There are also coyotes in parts of Deep Creek. I had no idea. You can hear them wine/howl at night once in a while and they have been spotted at the golf course on San Cristobal Ave. Just FYI,” commented a user.

Recently, a six-foot-long alligator was spotted inside an elementary school in South Carolina in the US. The video showing two women police officers sitting on the alligator’s back and tying the reptile’s mouth did rounds on social media.

Before this, an alligator was spotted on the bottom of a pool in the Montverde Academy, Florida. The alligator’s presence halted students’ swimming practice and police officers rescued the reptile in March, this year.