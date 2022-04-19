Giant alligator strolls through Florida front yard on Easter. Watch video

A video of a giant alligator spotted crawling through a front yard in Florida in the US over the weekend has shocked netizens. Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the alligator moving across the yard and plunging into Harrington lake in Venice on Easter morning.

The police greeted netizens on Easter and shared a pun, “First things first: Happy Easter! Secondly, we’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy…”

Watch the video here:



The 55-second video shows the large alligator crawling through grass nonchalantly. It takes a rest for a while and moves ahead. Later, it is seen heading towards the lake nearby and plunging into the water body.

The sheriff’s office also noted in the Facebook post that the alligator was about 10-feet in length. They also informed Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and warned residents of the alligator’s presence in the lake.

The clip has garnered more than 4,49,000 views and 3,200 likes so far. “That’s not the Easter Bunny…..or is it in Florida?? Wow!! Just as mighty as some of our Alaskan bears!! There’s always something!!” commented a user. Some users were also glad that the alligator was not disturbed and let into the lake peacefully. “Wow. That’s a big boy!!! Glad he is still swimming in the lake… he was just walking around taking a morning stroll!” wrote another user.

Alligator videos often grab attention online. Before this, an alligator was spotted inside a school’s swimming pool in Florida.