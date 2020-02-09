Follow Us:
Sunday, February 09, 2020
‘Carrying the future’: Netizens react as picture of gharial carrying young ones on its back goes viral

Captured by Dhritiman Mukherjee, the now-viral picture shows an adult gharial crossing the Chambal river by carrying its younger ones on its top.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 9, 2020 2:14:06 pm
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who shared the picture on his twitter feed described the gharial as the most attentive father in town.

A picture of an adult gharial crossing a river with its young ones on its back is making rounds on the internet. The now-viral picture, captured by one Dhritiman Mukherjee, shows the heartwarming moment of an adult gharial crossing the Chambal river.

The picture came to light when IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared it on his Twitter handle describing the gharial as the “most attentive father in town”. He also revealed that conservation efforts are helping the species to bounce back. “When we talk about river #conservation we are also talking for their future,” he added.

Take a look here:

Many appreciated the photographer for capturing the heartwarming moment and thanked Kaswan for sharing it. Others also talked about the importance of conserving the gharial species, Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the unintiated, gharials belong are part of the crocodilian family and are characterised by their long, thin snout. It is also known as the fish-eating crocodile.

According to the National Reptile Conservation Foundation, there are only about 200 gharials remaining in the world with 90 per cent of it being in the National Chambal Sanctuary.

