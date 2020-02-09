‘Carrying the future’: Netizens react as picture of gharial carrying young ones on its back goes viral

A picture of an adult gharial crossing a river with its young ones on its back is making rounds on the internet. The now-viral picture, captured by one Dhritiman Mukherjee, shows the heartwarming moment of an adult gharial crossing the Chambal river.
The picture came to light when IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared it on his Twitter handle describing the gharial as the “most attentive father in town”. He also revealed that conservation efforts are helping the species to bounce back. “When we talk about river #conservation we are also talking for their future,” he added.
Take a look here:
The most attentive #father in the town !! Picture captured by Dhritiman Mukherjee where a #Gharial taking kids across the #chambal river. Conservation efforts are helping this species to bounce back. And when we talk about river #conservation we are also talking for their future. pic.twitter.com/QAYV1afbqe
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 6, 2020
Many appreciated the photographer for capturing the heartwarming moment and thanked Kaswan for sharing it. Others also talked about the importance of conserving the gharial species, Take a look at some of the reactions here:
#father‘s I say are truly attentive no doubt. I had to zoom in to actually understand the picture.#conservation efforts and Dhritiman Mukherjee 👍👍👍👍
— Akhila Khan (@AkhilaAKhan) February 6, 2020
This photo is just amazing and unbelievable.
— kantimoy (@kantimoy2001) February 6, 2020
Attentive and efficient too..
— Wanderer Akash (@WandererAkash) February 6, 2020
Beautiful sight!
— S.N.Rao 🇮🇳 (@sn_rao18) February 6, 2020
Responsible father.
— Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) February 6, 2020
It’s a so marvelous picture of love and affection, unparalleled.
— Mohan Bairwa (@drmohanbairwa) February 6, 2020
We need to protect gharial. They are precious.
— Pravesh Pardeshi (@PraveshPardesh5) February 6, 2020
Carrying the future.
— akhil (@ackhillies) February 6, 2020
Nature is great and kind 😊
— Dhokla ben, ગુજરાતી છોકરી 😎 (@memewaligujju) February 6, 2020
So Glorious!!😍
— Krish (@supkrish) February 6, 2020
For the unintiated, gharials belong are part of the crocodilian family and are characterised by their long, thin snout. It is also known as the fish-eating crocodile.
According to the National Reptile Conservation Foundation, there are only about 200 gharials remaining in the world with 90 per cent of it being in the National Chambal Sanctuary.
