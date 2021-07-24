‘Get off our lawn’: Florida homeowners yell at man saving neighbour’s life

While many slammed the homeowners for being 'insensitive', they thanked the man for not giving up.

Not often will you find yourself being yelled at for saving a person’s life. However, it was one of those rare instances when a man, who had jumped in to save another man having a seizure, was yelled at and told, “Have him die somewhere else”.

The man, who has saved the life of the patient, has been duly credited by being recognised as a local hero by the police.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida recently shared the bizarre incident when a homeowner screamed at the man who intervened risking their own life to help the driver. When Tony Neil was walking to work on Monday, he noticed a man in his car having a serious seizure while driving down the road. Neil ran up to the car and grabbed the back fender to try and stop the car from rolling.

“It ran over Tony’s foot, but thankfully he had steel-toe boots on!” the police wrote in a Facebook post that is now going viral. However, that didn’t stop him from trying to help the man. The vehicle finally stopped on a neighbour’s lawn, but the windows were up and the doors locked.

As the driver was convulsing and was in a terrible shape, he screamed for help. Instead of helping him in the emergency, the homeowners yelled at him and said, “Get off our lawn”, asking him to take the patient somewhere else.

“A very sad moment for Tony, but he kept at it!!” the police added. Luckily, Neil recognised the driver and rushed to his home. He was able to get to his wife, and they called 911. It was because of his intervention that the driver was saved.

After recovering, the injured man reached out to the police to help him connect with his saviour to express his gratitude. “The grateful man and his wife went and found Tony, and gave him a hug,” the post added.

“I didn’t know what to do so I panicked and started knocking on everybody’s door,” Neil told local channel WPBF recalling that day’s event. “I’m glad he’s alive. Thank god he’s alive. I didn’t think he was going to make it,” he added.

Adding that he couldn’t let go of the man under his watch, he said, “I think God put me in that path for a reason.”

The sheriff’s office did not specify whether deputies spoke with the homeowners about the incident. However, according to Orlando Sentinel, the law enforcement agency said there was no incident report and that all the information had been relayed by a local resident.

“This event occurred without the knowledge of PBSO,” said Teri Barbera, the department’s public information officer. “We received a kind letter from a resident in the Cabana Colony neighborhood and thought it was a great story to share.”