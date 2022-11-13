scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Now, get yourself clicked with an explosion as your backdrop in Japan

The popular photoshoots involving explosives take place in Japan’s Iwafuneyama Quarry in Tochigi city.

People have travelled miles to get that perfect photograph but not often do you hear that explosions make up a backdrop for a picture.

Now, a company in Japan is offering to provide photoshoots against the backdrops of film-grade explosives. This unique photo opportunity is provided by Japanese cosplay companies that organise trips to the Iwafuneyama Quarry near Mount Iwafune in Tochigi city. Here, professionals light up explosives in a safe environment so that customers can get their photos clicked against an action-movie-like backdrop.

Interestingly, movies like Super Sentai (also known as Power Rangers) shot many of their action scenes in Iwafuneyama Quarry. Now people dress up as action heroes and characters from anime series or fantasy films like Harry Potter to get their perfect superhero-like shot. Some people have even shot their pre-wedding photos with explosives.

According to NHK World, tourists are charged close to 35,000 yen (approximately Rs 20,000) to get their photos taken with special explosives. The companies offer two types of explosives, namely napalm bombing and cement bombs. The former gives a flashy firelike effect, while the latter blows up dust and mud.

On Friday, NHK World tweeted a video that documented these photoshoots. This video soon began circulating across social media and gathered over one lakh views. Many people commented how the photoshoot seemed like an interesting and unique experience.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Definitely need to do this someday”. Another person said, “if i ever get married i wna take my wedding pics there”.

