German woman, 99, walks on the wing of a moving plane, creates world record: ‘I was so excited’

A German woman, born on September 23, 1927, set a world record for becoming the world’s oldest female wing walker. Helga Duffy was inspired to do the act after seeing 97-year-old Betty Bromage do it.

“Wing walking” literally means climbing onto, standing on, or performing stunts on the wings of a moving aircraft, most commonly a biplane. Helga lives in a care home in Devizes, Wiltshire, now, but resided in Frome, Somerset, for many years.

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Completing her wing walk at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, she raised money for the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance in the process. Sam Conway, a volunteer for the air ambulance charity, called Helga a “legend” because she raised more than £1,300 for it.