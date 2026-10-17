German woman, 99, walks on the wing of a moving plane, creates world record: ‘I was so excited’

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Helga Duffy has set a new world record as the world's oldest female wing walker after braving the skies atop an airplane.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readOct 17, 2026 02:49 PM IST
wing walkerDefying age and gravity, 99-year-old Helga Duffy takes to the open skies to become the world’s oldest female wing walker. (facebook: guinness world records)
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A German woman, born on September 23, 1927, set a world record for becoming the world’s oldest female wing walker. Helga Duffy was inspired to do the act after seeing 97-year-old Betty Bromage do it.

“Wing walking” literally means climbing onto, standing on, or performing stunts on the wings of a moving aircraft, most commonly a biplane. Helga lives in a care home in Devizes, Wiltshire, now, but resided in Frome, Somerset, for many years.

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Completing her wing walk at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, she raised money for the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance in the process. Sam Conway, a volunteer for the air ambulance charity, called Helga a “legend” because she raised more than £1,300 for it.

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Speaking to the BBC, Helga expressed her exhilaration of being strapped to the top of the plane, saying, “I wasn’t frightened because I was so excited.” Recalling her childhood memories, Helga told the BBC that she was the eldest of the seven children and said that her father would have been very proud of her achievement.

“He expected the best of us, so I always tried. I think if he’s still there somewhere, he’d be very proud of his firstborn.” After establishing her world record, officials from Guinness World Records honored Helga with a certificate at the airfield.

Her nieces Jackie Rose and Juile Preece, who were present during her world record attempt, described Helga as an “independent” and “forthright lady.”

The reactions to the video posted on Facebook were equally fun to read. One of the users said, “At that age, why not risk it all?”

Another user wrote, “What a wonderful lady! Congratulations!”

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