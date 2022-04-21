scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 21, 2022
German wildlife park renames boar named Putin in solidarity with Ukraine

The Mehlmeisel wildlife park held a renaming ceremony where a cake with the name ‘Eberhofer’ written on it was presented to the boars. The video of the renaming ceremony has been doing rounds on social media.

New Delhi
April 21, 2022
Boar named Putin renamed by German wildlife park, Putin the boar renamed, Russia Ukraine conflict, Ukraine war solidarity, Indian Express The boar, who is a purebred Russian hog, was initially named Putin three years ago, due to its large size.

The Mehlmeisel wildlife park in Germany’s Bavaria on Tuesday decided to show solidarity with Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion by remaining ‘Putin’, a wild boar, as ‘Eberhofer’.

The animal park’s operator Eckard Mickisch told Reuters that they changed the name of the wild boar so that “the park is no longer violated by the name Putin”. He also added that they did not want the Ukrainian visitors, many of whom were granted free admission at Mehlmeisel, to be bothered by the name Putin.

The wildlife park held a renaming ceremony where a cake with the name ‘Eberhofer’ written on it was presented to the boars. The video of the renaming ceremony has been doing rounds on social media.

Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is perfect on so many levels. Having worked in zoological p.r., this is one of the best moves possible. From tyrant to favorite book character xo #Eberhofer”. Although the act of renaming is purely symbolic, many netizens seemed to agree with the wild park’s decision.

As reported by Reuters, the name ‘Eberhofer’, kept after Franz Eberhofer, a beloved character based on a popular book series written by German author Rita Falk, was selected based on online polls.

The boar, who is a purebred Russian hog, was initially named Putin three years ago due to its large size. At a weight of almost 200 kilogram (440 pounds), the boar is three times more than the average weight of a boar found in Germany.

