German wildlife park renames boar named Putin in solidarity with Ukraine

The Mehlmeisel wildlife park in Germany’s Bavaria on Tuesday decided to show solidarity with Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion by remaining ‘Putin’, a wild boar, as ‘Eberhofer’.

The animal park’s operator Eckard Mickisch told Reuters that they changed the name of the wild boar so that “the park is no longer violated by the name Putin”. He also added that they did not want the Ukrainian visitors, many of whom were granted free admission at Mehlmeisel, to be bothered by the name Putin.

The wildlife park held a renaming ceremony where a cake with the name ‘Eberhofer’ written on it was presented to the boars. The video of the renaming ceremony has been doing rounds on social media.

🐗 An animal park in Bavaria held a ceremony to rechristen a wild boar named Putin with a German name following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/mt8AQrlTut pic.twitter.com/GXjisBDvPj — Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2022

🐗 In Germany, a boar named Putin was renamed because “no pig deserves to be named after such an ugly creature.”

The former Putin lives in a wildlife park in Bavaria. Now its name is Eberhofer – the name of a policeman from a popular series of Bavarian books. pic.twitter.com/fHS05qNNij — Toronto Television / Телебачення Торонто (@tvtoront) April 20, 2022

Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is perfect on so many levels. Having worked in zoological p.r., this is one of the best moves possible. From tyrant to favorite book character xo #Eberhofer”. Although the act of renaming is purely symbolic, many netizens seemed to agree with the wild park’s decision.

As reported by Reuters, the name ‘Eberhofer’, kept after Franz Eberhofer, a beloved character based on a popular book series written by German author Rita Falk, was selected based on online polls.

The boar, who is a purebred Russian hog, was initially named Putin three years ago due to its large size. At a weight of almost 200 kilogram (440 pounds), the boar is three times more than the average weight of a boar found in Germany.