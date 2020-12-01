Police launch probe after German town finds famous giant phallic statue missing

Local police are trying to find out who vandalised the wooden monument. (Source: BR24/ Facebook)

The sudden disappearance of a German town’s ‘cultural monument’, that was said to have attracted tourists from across the world, is now the subject of a police probe. The investigators are now on the lookout for a giant wooden phallus, that’s reportedly popularly known as the ‘Holzpenis’.

Local newspaper Allgaeuer Zeitung reported Monday that the 2-metre-tall sculpture appeared to have been chopped down over the weekend. All that was left was a pile of sawdust on the top of the 1,738-meter high Gruenten mountain, where the sculpture stood.

“Someone must have sawn it off in the dead of night,” said a woman, who rents out a mountain hut nearby.

A police official said that a formal investigation has been launched but added that it was not clear that a crime had been committed, DPA reported.

The wooden sculpture had turned up on the mountaintop several years ago and had drawn people to the Bavarian village of Rettenberg for many years now. It has been documented by many tourists on Instagram but it wasn’t clear who its creator was.

In November, the wooden structure had fallen and had been the subject of many jokes on German social media platforms. However, it was back up a few days later. Later that month, a local brewery even dedicated a beer to the famous sculpture.

Locals say the sculpture was a prank birthday present for a young man whose family didn’t appreciate the gift and so the 200-kilogram sculpture was hauled up the mountain and left there, said a Guardian report.

The disappearance of this sculpture comes even as a 3.5-metre stainless steel monolith that was found in a Utah desert vanished. But there’s no police investigation into that case. The San Juan county police said the office did not have the resources to investigate the matter, as the installation of the monolith was illegal to begin with.

