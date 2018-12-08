In this German town, pedestrians walk and stop seeing Elvis dance!

The German town of Friedberg ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ with Elvis Presley anymore as they installed pedestrian lights with images of the American rock icon. A red image of Presley features him standing at a microphone telling residents to keep their ‘blue suede shoes’ on the sidewalk, while a green figure of the singer-actor shows his signature swivelling hips move.

The central German, located in the north of Frankfurt, paid the special tribute to The King as he was stationed there during his service with the US Army. According to a report by the Associated Press, Presley who died in 1977, was stationed at the US Army’s Ray Barracks from October 1958 to March 1960 in Friedberg. He lived in the nearby town of Bad Nauheim, which hosts an annual Elvis Presley Film Festival since 2002. Citizens of Bad Nauheim often regard their town as Presley’s “European Home”.

The idea was to create an eye-catching feature for visitors to the town, local politician Marion Götz told regional newspaper Wetterauer Zeitung. Götz said the initiative cost around €900, CNN said in a report.

The quaint town also has an “Elvis Presley Platz” — Elvis Presley Square — and decided to add the three lights as an attraction for Elvis fans who visit the town every year. Elvis fans also flock to the Burgpforte (castle gate), to recreate his photo taken for the album cover of “A Big Hunk o’ Love”.