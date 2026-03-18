German tourist demands Rs 92 lakh for ‘distress’ caused by spicy salsa: Here’s what a US court said

The German tourist claimed the salsa caused his heart to race and produced an intense burning sensation on his tongue (Representational image/Pexels)

A German tourist is making waves after demanding over Rs 92 lakh after allegedly experiencing severe “post-traumatic symptoms” and “distress” due to the spiciness of a salsa. According to PEOPLE magazine, in 2024, the man filed lawsuits against three different entities. However, all of his cases were dismissed by the court.

His first lawsuit targeted a taqueria in Times Square, where he alleged he was not properly warned about the spiciness of a salsa, the report added. The tourist, Faycal Manz, an engineer and part-time law student, told the court that after taking just one bite of the self-serve green salsa, he experienced immediate physical reactions.