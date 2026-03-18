German tourist demands Rs 92 lakh for ‘distress’ caused by spicy salsa: Here’s what a US court said

A German tourist is making waves after demanding over Rs 92 lakh after allegedly experiencing severe “post-traumatic symptoms” and “distress” due to the spiciness of a salsa. According to PEOPLE magazine, in 2024, the man filed lawsuits against three different entities. However, all of his cases were dismissed by the court.
His first lawsuit targeted a taqueria in Times Square, where he alleged he was not properly warned about the spiciness of a salsa, the report added. The tourist, Faycal Manz, an engineer and part-time law student, told the court that after taking just one bite of the self-serve green salsa, he experienced immediate physical reactions.
According to federal court filings in the Southern District of New York, the symptoms began right away. Manz claimed the salsa caused his heart to race and produced an intense burning sensation on his tongue. He further alleged that he suffered from mouth sores, gastrointestinal issues, and emotional distress, and sought $100,000 (Rs 92,36,380) in damages, the report stated.
In his filing, he explained that as someone from Germany who does not typically consume spicy food, the experience was overwhelming. “For someone like me, living in Germany and eating nothing spicy, it was a very big shock physically and mentally.”
The case was dismissed, with Judge Dale E Ho noting that spice is generally expected in salsa last month. “When it comes to salsa, the spice is often the point.” The judge also pointed out that a simple online search or a review of customer reviews would have indicated the salsa’s heat level.
The restaurant’s legal team argued that the tourist bore responsibility for his own choice, and court documents indicated the salsa had been labelled as medium.
The tourist’s second complaint was filed against Walmart, where he claimed a store in Secaucus, New Jersey, denied him Wi-Fi access due to his German phone number.
His third lawsuit was against the NYPD. He alleged that officers refused to document or investigate his report of an attack on a homeless individual. He said the incident caused him post-traumatic stress, but this case was also dismissed.