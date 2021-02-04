This 6-year-old German Shepherd is winning online praise for saving owner’s life

Many, who came across the post, praised Sadie for her timely intervention.

A 6-year-old German Shepherd, who saved her owner’s life after he suffered a stroke last week, is winning praise online.

Sharing the image of the ‘hero’ dog, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, on its Facebook page, said that Sadie the German shepherd licked her owner Brian’s face to keep him awake, and even dragged him across the room to his cell phone, so he could call for help.

According to the post, Sadie was a former resident at the shelter, who was surrendered there when her former owners moved.

“Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help. This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life,” the shelter wrote. It said that Sadie is currently living with Brian’s parents as he recovers.

“Sadie is staying with family while Brian recovers at a rehab centre. The Face Time every night, and are counting down the days until they can reunite,” the post further read.

Many, who came across the post, praised Sadie for her timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here: