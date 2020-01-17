Follow Us:
Friday, January 17, 2020

German Shepherd gives birth to lime green puppy that has been named Hulk

Shana Stamey's family dog Gypsy gave birth a lime green puppy. Due to its colour and temperament, the family decide to name the puppy after the famous Marvel character- Hulk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2020 6:28:13 pm
Lime green puppy, hulk puppy, green puppy, green german shepherd puppy, North Carolina, trending, Indian express news According to Animal experts, the lime green colour is due to the staining from birthing fluids. Its is expected that regular lick from the mother and baths will eventually fade the colour.

A North Carolina family was surprised when their dog Gypsy, a white German Shepherd, gave birth to a lime green puppy. The family has now reportedly decided to name the puppy after the famous Marvel character Hulk given its colour, and reportedly its temperament.

According to a Huffpost report, the dog delivered 8 healthy puppies but its owners freaked out when they saw the green pup. Shana Stamey said she then reached out to a number of animal experts, who assured her that it was just staining from birth fluids, and it was in no danger.

Suzanne Cianciulli, the manager of Junaluska Animal Hospital in Waynesville, told a local news agency said the white dog’s fur was possibly stained during pregnancy. She also said with regular licks from its mother and baths, the yellow hue is expected to fade on its own.

Pictures of the puppy went viral on various social media and sparked debates about what colour it is. Here’s how people reacted to the photos of the pup:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement