German Shepherd gives birth to lime green puppy that has been named Hulk

According to Animal experts, the lime green colour is due to the staining from birthing fluids. Its is expected that regular lick from the mother and baths will eventually fade the colour. According to Animal experts, the lime green colour is due to the staining from birthing fluids. Its is expected that regular lick from the mother and baths will eventually fade the colour.

A North Carolina family was surprised when their dog Gypsy, a white German Shepherd, gave birth to a lime green puppy. The family has now reportedly decided to name the puppy after the famous Marvel character Hulk given its colour, and reportedly its temperament.

According to a Huffpost report, the dog delivered 8 healthy puppies but its owners freaked out when they saw the green pup. Shana Stamey said she then reached out to a number of animal experts, who assured her that it was just staining from birth fluids, and it was in no danger.

Story tonight about a German Shepherd puppy born green just days ago in Canton. Animal experts say it happens from time to time, staining from birth fluids and not harmful, fades away. This pup’s human family named him “Hulk. ” More at 6. @WLOS_13 #LiveOnWLOS pic.twitter.com/7ex4i2wbOI — Rex Hodge (@RexHodge_WLOS) January 15, 2020

Suzanne Cianciulli, the manager of Junaluska Animal Hospital in Waynesville, told a local news agency said the white dog’s fur was possibly stained during pregnancy. She also said with regular licks from its mother and baths, the yellow hue is expected to fade on its own.

Pictures of the puppy went viral on various social media and sparked debates about what colour it is. Here’s how people reacted to the photos of the pup:

His name should be Lima Bean!

Or Pickle.0 — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@Magzdilla2early) January 16, 2020

Awww he’s like a little avocado 💚 Glad to see he’s happy and healthy uwu — dummy thicc🐾 (@churururuu) January 16, 2020

it’s a mustard puppy O: — 🛸Lord Cayy👽 (@LordCayy) January 16, 2020

i would’ve called him grinch — ✨parker✨ PHIL MONTH (fan account) (@polaroiddddnp) January 16, 2020

How do you not name them Skidmark. — Mooshe (@vegan_bacon) January 17, 2020

Literally should have been named pikachu but… pic.twitter.com/yJTho7rfH8 — mayra 💫 (@mamiitamayra) January 16, 2020

Hope is all well with pup… — Sandra Barnes (@SandraB36124639) January 16, 2020

Wouldn’t want to get that puppy MAD, just sayin’! — 🇺🇸🌊Puri Monsta🇺🇸Ms. Resista 🌊🇺🇸🌊StopGOP🌊 (@purrmonsta) January 16, 2020

Mama had too many tennis balls — 𝒞𝓎𝓃𝓈𝑒𝒾𓂊 (@cynnrr) January 16, 2020

It would be criminal to not name this dog Elphaba — 2020 BAT 🦇🍾 (@BatZubby) January 16, 2020

I would have guessed is name as St Patrick. — (((Mike Glass))) (@DenverMikeGlass) January 17, 2020

To me he looks more like Pikachu — Gyro’s Wrath (@Gyros_wrath) January 16, 2020

