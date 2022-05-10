German school students had fun while it lasted. Then firefighters ‘rescued’ locked question papers

Students of a high school in Germany’s Bocholt, who waited with bated breath for the question papers for their final-year examinations, could take a break. If only for an hour. Teachers at Euregio Gymnasium were unable to open the safe containing the question papers and firefighters came to the rescue over the unusual distress call last Friday.

The firefighters reached the spot with technical equipment and students attended the examination after a delay of approximately one hour. The teachers cheered over the opening of the safe while students had mixed responses, as per the Associated Press report. The firefighters took to Facebook to share photographs of opening the safe and noted that the defective number lock could have caused the trouble.

“On this Friday morning, the fire department centre Bocholt received a curious call from the Euregio Gymnasium. The high school clauses for today’s exam were well secured in a safe in the administration, however, the documents were not reachable as the defective number lock probably locked the safe unavoidably,” read the translation of Bocholt Fire Department’s Facebook post.

While teachers and firefighters scrambled to open the safe, students</strong> had fun. “Some of them would probably have enjoyed a sunny day off instead,” Matthias Hanne, the fire department spokesperson, was quoted as saying by AP. “That way the students were able to sit their exam with about an hour’s delay,” added Hanne.