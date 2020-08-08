German nudist chases down boar after animal runs away with his laptop, photos go viral

A German nudist had the last laugh after giving chase to a wild boar that had run off with a bag containing his laptop.
Pictures posted on social media show the naked man running after a sow and her two piglets to the mirth of fellow bathers at Berlin’s Teufelssee, or Devil’s Lake.
Adele Landauer, an actor and coach who says she took the pictures, wrote that the pigs first helped themselves to somebody’s pizza before grabbing the bag.
When the owner realized what had happened, he “gave his all” and recovered it, she said.
Yesterday at the lake in Berlin I saw a real hero. A female wild boar with two babies came out of the forest in order to search for food. In Berlin we are free people – we love to bathe in the sun and lake like we are born. So, there were many people laying on their towels completely naked. Many of us were scared but the wild boars seemed to be peaceful. After they ate a pizza from a backpack of a man who was taking a swim in the lake they were looking for a dessert. They found this yellow bag and decided to take it away. But the man who owned it realized it was the bag with his laptop. So, he was very focused and run behind the boars in order to get it back. Everyone of us adored him how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success. This happens when you're focused on your goals. xoxoxo Adele
“When he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success,” she added.
Landauer said she later showed the man the pictures she had taken and “he laughed loudly and authorized me to publish them.”
Wild boars are common in the forests around Berlin and can occasionally be seen venturing through city parks in search of food.
