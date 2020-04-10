German filmmaker’s homemade ‘skiing’ video is a global hit

In the video, Philipp Klein can be seen climbing at a snow-capped mountain which is made up of a white bed sheet. In the video, Philipp Klein can be seen climbing at a snow-capped mountain which is made up of a white bed sheet.

When German filmmaker Philipp Klien had to cancel a skiing trip with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic, he made a home video of his ‘trip’ and it is a hit on the internet.

“Just before the current health situation locked us in, I was about to go free riding with my family. It was supposed to be the big adventure of the year, the one I had been eagerly awaiting for a year.

“Therefore, the lockdown had me thinking about skiing the whole time, so I started to think about how I could ski without leaving my living room,” Klien wrote while posting the video on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

In the now-viral video, which is edited in stop motion, Klein ‘climbs’ a ‘snow-capped mountain’ made of a white bed sheet, takes a selfie at the peak and then skies back only to end facedown in the ‘snow’. The 28-year-old filmmaker based in Spain shot the video by attaching a camera to the ceiling, reported AFP.

The video was a hit on the internet with thousands of views and praise for the filmmaker. There were GIFs of the video which also did the rounds of social media. Here’s how people reacted to the video:

