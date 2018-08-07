Tweeple love these two elderly men who fled a nursing home and were found at a heavy metal fest

Every year thousands gather in the German town for the biggest music festival dedicated to heavy metal. (Source: Wacken Open Air/ Twitter) Every year thousands gather in the German town for the biggest music festival dedicated to heavy metal. (Source: Wacken Open Air/ Twitter)

If you believe you’re never too old to rock and roll, you’re going to love this story about two elderly men who escaped from a nursing home and were found near the venue of a heavy metal concert. The two Germans reportedly escaped from the home and were found near the world’s largest heavy metal festival called the Wacken Open Air. The pair was later found by the police, and taken back to their retirement home.

Every year, thousands of metal lovers from around the world, travel to the music festival that calls itself “the Metal Mecca”.

The police were alerted by the home on Friday. The men — who were not identified by authorities — were located at the festival at 3 am the next day by police officials. The venue is 25 miles (40 km) away from the retirement centre.

According to German news outlet Deutsche Welle, the two elderly men were “disoriented and dazed” when the police found them. Police said in a press release that officers in a patrol car spotted the men, “who were apparently intrigued with the metal festival”.

The statement further said, “Of course, their disappearance was noticed at the nursing home and their swift return there was organized after police picked them up.”

The news was shared by Wacken on Twitter:

And thrilled Twitterati ruled that the case proved you are truly never too old to rock.

Why did they have to sneak out? Why couldn’t they just go? They’re not prisoners. They should have a fundraiser for them next year so they can go again :-) — Teresa Carroll (@mackenzie_gus) August 7, 2018

LOL That will be me in another 20 years. https://t.co/U4KuTTIeOl — Mary Sutton Greeley (@Lucky_finds) August 7, 2018

Right on! I plan on being carried out feet first after a night at the railing!! 🤘🤘🤘🤘 https://t.co/YpCMXAEUOP — Assmaster20851 (@Assmaster20851) August 6, 2018

You’re never too old to par-tay!! https://t.co/I9eEM3iBLT — Kirsten Crippen (@kmcripn) August 6, 2018

Woooooo! The world needs to be more like the metal community! We accept everyone! ☠️😎👀 — Alicia Adams (@aliciaadams1974) August 6, 2018

You’re never too old to rock!!! — Kate Lyra (@katebrazil) August 6, 2018

R.e.s.p.e.c.t. I would do just like them! #Wacken Rocks! I hope they had a mighty good time!https://t.co/EBGQi0jDAD — ChristianeLanzberg (@ChrisLanzberg) August 6, 2018

Once Rock, always Rock – two elderly seniors snuck out of their nursing home to attend the glorious @Wacken Festival. Don’t worry, they were found and brought home safely…at 3am 🤘🎸 (via @Independent)https://t.co/2SZBgX3GPQ#wacken2018 #wacken #WackenOpenAir pic.twitter.com/rXn3YBRKN5 — Have it Back (@gohaveitback) August 6, 2018

