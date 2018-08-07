Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Tweeple love these two elderly men who fled a nursing home and were found at a heavy metal fest

The two elderly men were “disoriented and dazed” when the police found them next day at 3am at the festival ground. They were later sent back to the retirement home after a lot of cajoling, the police added.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2018 4:11:58 pm
Wacken metal festival, Wacken Open Air, old men escape hospital for metal festival, bizarre news, odd news, funny news, viral news, indian express Every year thousands gather in the German town for the biggest music festival dedicated to heavy metal. (Source: Wacken Open Air/ Twitter)
If you believe you’re never too old to rock and roll, you’re going to love this story about two elderly men who escaped from a nursing home and were found near the venue of a heavy metal concert. The two Germans reportedly escaped from the home and were found near the world’s largest heavy metal festival called the Wacken Open Air. The pair was later found by the police, and taken back to their retirement home.

Every year, thousands of metal lovers from around the world, travel to the music festival that calls itself “the Metal Mecca”.

The police were alerted by the home on Friday. The men — who were not identified by authorities — were located at the festival at 3 am the next day by police officials. The venue is 25 miles (40 km) away from the retirement centre.

According to German news outlet Deutsche Welle, the two elderly men were “disoriented and dazed” when the police found them. Police said in a press release that officers in a patrol car spotted the men, “who were apparently intrigued with the metal festival”.

The statement further said, “Of course, their disappearance was noticed at the nursing home and their swift return there was organized after police picked them up.”

The news was shared by Wacken on Twitter:

And thrilled Twitterati ruled that the case proved you are truly never too old to rock.

