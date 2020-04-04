Follow Us:
Love in the time of coronavirus: Elderly couple meet at Danish-German border daily

89-year-old German Karsten Tuchsen Hansen from Suederluegum and his eighty-five years Danish girlfriend Inga Rasmussen from Gallehus meet daily at the Aventoft border crossing as it closed down due to the coronavirus lockdown

Published: April 4, 2020 11:31:23 pm
German-Danish couple, German-Danish couple picnic at border, German-Danish border lockdown, Germany news, Danish news, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news 89-year-old Karsten Tuchsen Hansen drives to the border with deckchairs on his bicycle where they sit o either side of the barricades and share a cup of coffee and some biscuits.(Picture credit: Reuters)

An elderly Danish-German couple has been meeting every day for a picnic at their countries closed borders amid the coronavirus lockdown. Karsten Tüchsen Hansen, 89, from Germany and his 85-year-old Danish girlfriend Inga Rasmussen met two years ago and have been meeting daily on either side of the border.

As per a Reuters report, Hansen drives to the border with deckchairs on his bicycle where they sit on either side of the barricades and share a cup of coffee and some biscuits.

“There’s no two ways about it. Love goes on… It’s nice to see each other once a day like this. We can’t hug or kiss, but she’s here and we can talk about what’s new,” Hansen told Reuters.

While Danish authorities closed all their borders on 11 March, Germany followed suit and closed its borders on March 16, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

(With inputs from Reuters)

