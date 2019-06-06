Watch: German circus wows all using 3D hologram animals instead of real ones

There is a lot of debate over use of animals in the entertainment industry and the abuse it entails – particularly in circuses. But a circus company in Germany has set an example by using holograms in place of animals. And, in case you are wondering, the results are spectacular.

The German entertainment company, Circus Roncalli, which has been entertaining with its animal shows since 1976, decided to deviate from the traditional route of entertainment owing to the rising concern about animal safety. In a first, they performed stunts featuring animals, however, none were real.

Joining hands with Bluebox and Optoma, they installed eleven ZU850 Optoma models and eleven BX-CTA03 lenses to create a truly amazing circus holographic experience to fill the 105 feet wide and 16 feet deep arena with 360° visibility for the entire audience.

In an interview to a local media house, moderator of the show Katja Burkard said, “I find the hologram very contemporary – especially the fact there are no animals involved is very good.”

According to a post by the group’s Instagram post, the idea was developed by the Roncalli fonder and director, Bernhard Paul who invested more than €500,000 to turn this project into a reality.

People on the internet too were thrilled by the move and lauded the company for its inspiring initiative.

this is IT👏👏👏. Lets not support places that exploit our wildlife!!!! https://t.co/EOpu83uhCJ — 💫🍀 (@i_aim_tyga) June 6, 2019

This honesty looks so much cooler anyways. It gives it a real magical look to it. https://t.co/2aORAjUdWm — 🏳️‍🌈JC’sAll ♊🏳️‍🌈 (@TheRealJCsAll) June 6, 2019

If you think I’d rather watch an animal hologram circus instead of a live-action circus, you’re absolutely RIGHT https://t.co/6IKH6jDAyi — Tristan Kidd (@Tristan_Kidd) June 6, 2019

@CircusRoncalli did away with the oft-criticized practice of making trained animals perform during its shows,opting instead for #3Dholograms and other projections.#technology can make the world a better place#digitalisering #mixedrealityhttps://t.co/TC6h4Lf9XQ — Ulrich P (@Digi_Ulrich) June 6, 2019

@CircusRoncalli is inspirational! I’m considering getting a ticket just to participate in this because of how they have taken such consideration for the treatment of animals. 🤡😍🥰😃😃 This is just spectacular! https://t.co/d6HlsSUa7C — Tamora Spiller (@TamoraSpiller) June 5, 2019

Loving this German circus’s cruelty-free elephant hologram! How magical- I would love to see it! I wonder if they can do one of Old Bolivar for me?! Pretty please! #circus #rememberbolivar #animalhistory #hologram 💗🐘💗 pic.twitter.com/n4PJ7MumYN — Bonnie Griffin (@BonnieBeasties) June 4, 2019