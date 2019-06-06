Toggle Menu
Watch: German circus wows all using 3D hologram animals instead of real ones

The German entertainment company which has been entertaining with its animal shows since 1976, decided to deviate from the traditional route of entertainment owing to the rising concern about animal safety.

Using many laserbeam lights and projectors the circus company turned it into a magical experience for the audience saying no to animal cruelty.

There is a lot of debate over use of animals in the entertainment industry and the abuse it entails – particularly in circuses. But a circus company in Germany has set an example by using holograms in place of animals. And, in case you are wondering, the results are spectacular.

The German entertainment company, Circus Roncalli, which has been entertaining with its animal shows since 1976, decided to deviate from the traditional route of entertainment owing to the rising concern about animal safety. In a first, they performed stunts featuring animals, however, none were real.

Joining hands with Bluebox and Optoma, they installed eleven ZU850 Optoma models and eleven BX-CTA03 lenses to create a truly amazing circus holographic experience to fill the 105 feet wide and 16 feet deep arena with 360° visibility for the entire audience.

In an interview to a local media house, moderator of the show Katja Burkard said, “I find the hologram very contemporary – especially the fact there are no animals involved is very good.”

According to a post by the group’s Instagram post, the idea was developed by the Roncalli fonder and director, Bernhard Paul who invested more than €500,000 to turn this project into a reality.

People on the internet too were thrilled by the move and lauded the company for its inspiring initiative.

