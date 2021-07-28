Tokyo Olympics: Judo coach slaps German athlete. Here is why

Viewers watching Tokyo Olympics were left shocked after German athlete Martyna Trajdos was shaken and slapped by her coach before a Judo fight. However, the athlete defended her coach by stating that she herself had asked him to do so.

The video shows the German judoka marching towards the ring and turning to her coach before being shaken and slapped. “And what is the slap in here?” tweeted a user, while sharing a clip that soon garnered over 6 million views.

According to a Fox News report, the incident occurred prior to the athlete’s elimination in a round of 32 fight against Hungary’s Szofi Ozbas.

Watch the video here:

A czo tu się odpoliczkowało w ogóle?! pic.twitter.com/mX2r9rMMTA — Mischa Von Jadczak (@michaljadczak) July 27, 2021

After the incident went viral, Trajdos defended her coach and said, “This is what I asked my coach to do so please don’t blame him. I need this before my fights to be awake,” The Telegraph reported.

The athlete also took to her social media and reposted the video while explaining her ‘pre competition’ ritual. “Look’s like this was not hard enough. I wish I could have made a different headline today. As I already said that’s the ritual which I chose pre-competition! My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up!”