Why Germany is lauding ‘couch potatoes’ in their fight against Covid-19

The German government seems to have found a hilarious way to encourage people to stay home as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus. In a video released as part of an ad campaign, the Angela Merkel government has lauded a group of citizens for “doing nothing” and just being “couch potatoes” in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 90-minute advertisement titled “#specialheroes – Together against corona” shows an old man talking about the winter of 2020 “when the whole country’s eyes were on us” and his “service” to the nation as a young student then.

“The fate of this country lay in our hands,” he says in the clip, which has now gone viral. “So, we mustered all our courage and did what was expected of us, the only right thing. We did nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

According to a BBC report, the comical video is a message to the public to maintain social distance and remain cooped in their couches at home in order to stop the chain of transmission of the infection.

“Before the pandemic, I was, without doubt, the laziest person to tiptoe through this country, I almost never left my flat, played computer games without any kind of ambition and ate cold ravioli straight from the tin because I was too lazy to heat it up,” says the man.

“And when the virus spread, I remained the same lazy sack of potatoes that I was before. But unlike me, the world had changed: to contain the virus, people were urged to stay at home, doing nothing suddenly became a public service, laziness could save lives and I was a champion in that,” he goes on to say.

Interestingly, a second and a third part of the video features the man’s girlfriend and his gaming days amid the lockdown.

Since being shared online, the video is being widely shared on several social media platforms, with many amused with the tongue-in-cheek advertisement.

How many Germans does it take to change a light bulb? One. We are highly efficient and have no sense of humor at all. — Marcus W (@KrautSource82) November 15, 2020

Oh, absolutely see your point, but I believe that the campaign is specifically aimed at younger people/students who have been maintaining active social lives, as opposed to those who are going to work. — Carrie Thompson (@Carrie_Smatic) November 16, 2020

We had similar ads in Chicago last spring featuring @LoriLightfoot . We need this nationwide. — AMG 🗿 (@ymasumac) November 15, 2020

I love it. Although in my experience raccoons aren’t lazy. — Jackie Wollner (@jackiewollner) November 15, 2020

