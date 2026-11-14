Georgian girl dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehendi Lagake Rakhna’; netizens applaud

Bollywood has never seen boundaries when it comes to dancing, and this little girl is here to prove it. Eva Ana Maria, a content creator based in Georgia, shares videos of herself grooving to songs in different languages, and her cute and confident dance moves have gained an audience.

In this particular video, she is seen dancing to ‘Mehendi Lagake Rakhna’ from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. Eva is also seen joyfully singing the lyrics while her grandfather sits beside her, enjoying her dance and joining in while sitting near a small bonfire.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by ფიქრია ბუთიაშვილი (@anamaria_eva_)

The video posted on Instagram on November 12, 2026, has since garnered almost 55 million views, more than 5 million likes, and over 90K comments.

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One user wrote, “Love how u sing in so many languages. Your sweet videos lighten up my day. God bless you.” Another user wrote, “The Grandpa is enjoying the prime time of his life; the retirement days are filled with absolute joy and happiness around!”

A third user directed attention to how her grandfather frequently features in the video, commenting, “Love how she has so much fun with her grandpa; he loves being with her. The look in his eyes for his granddaughter is priceless.”