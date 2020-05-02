Georgia restaurant shares humorous video on resuming dine-in services after lockdown

The restaurant shared a hilarious video on how their dine-in services would look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant shared a hilarious video on how their dine-in services would look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A restaurant in Georgia recently shared a humorous video on how their dine-in services would look amid the Covid-19 pandemic, footage which is making the rounds on the Internet.

The Pink Pig barbecue restaurant took to Facebook to share the video after authorities in the US state gave them the green light to reopen dine-in services.

Take a look at the video here:

“After careful consideration and evaluation of the new restaurant guidelines, we have made a decision to continue doing takeout only,” the restaurant said in the caption.

The video shows the server standing at a distance of about six feet while serving customers. Jokingly, the server throws their cups, plates and meals to avoid any close contact.

Many who came across the video appreciated the restaurant for their creativity and supported them in their decision to remain closed for dine-in. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Several restaurants in Georgia reopened for business to operate at 50 per cent capacity last week as the state loosened some of its coronavirus restrictions. However, many chose to remain closed as they did not feel it was safe enough to open.

