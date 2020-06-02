‘Powerful moment’: White parishioners kneel, ask for black community’s forgiveness in George Floyd’s hometown

The gathering happened at the Third Ward in Houston, Texas where Floyd often played the hoops. The gathering happened at the Third Ward in Houston, Texas where Floyd often played the hoops.

Amid the ongoing protests in the United States that began after the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, a video of a group of white people kneeling down to pray and apologise for the incident has gone viral on social media.

“Father God we asked for forgiveness from our black brothers and sisters for years and years of racism,” a man can be heard saying in the viral clip, as they kneel in front of black parishioners. In the video, many can be seen crying as the man continues to pay homage to Floyd.

According to a Daily Mail report, the gathering happened at the Third Ward in Houston, Texas where Floyd often played the hoops.

Protests erupted across the US following a video that showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe.

Watch the video here:

White neighbours kneel down and ask for forgiveness on behalf of the whites. All races are equal before God. #GeorgeFloydProtests #BlackLivesMatter This is a very powerful moment! 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/scVNvH1KAg — Dj Soxxy 🇰🇪 (@DjSoxxy) June 1, 2020

Floyd’s death triggered protests across the US, with many standing in solidarity with the protestors. In another clip, Portland police are seen kneeling to show support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters, garnering positive reactions online.

Following Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned him, has been charged with third-degree murder.

