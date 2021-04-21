scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
‘George Floyd can breathe’: Netizens react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction in Minneapolis killing

From commoners to foreign dignitaries and community leaders, many took to various social media platforms, reacting to the verdict which was monumental for calling out racial discrimination and police brutality.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 5:52:10 pm
George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, Derek Chauvin conviction, Derek Chauvin guilty, George Floyd death, George Floyd death case, Black Lives Matter movement, Derek Chauvin conviction reaction, Trending news, Indian Express newsChauvin was convicted of all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the death of George Floyd Floyd

Netizens all over the world erupted with joy after a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, whose killing last year ignited a nationwide movement against racial inequality in justice systems.

Chauvin was convicted of all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the death of Floyd, a Black man he pinned down outside a grocery store last year.

Take a look here:

Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who witnessed the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis, was also widely praised on social media following the verdict as her infamous 9-minute video of the incident posted on Facebook, not only sparked worldwide protests last summer but also served as a critical piece of evidence in Chauvin’s trial.

After the jury presented its verdict, Frazier expressed her joy on Facebook. “I just cried so hard. This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof,” she wrote. “But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES!!! THANK YOU, GOD, THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. George Floyd, we did it!! Justice has been served,” she wrote.

Frazier and her 9-year-old cousin were reportedly walking to a convenience store in Minneapolis when she saw Chauvin and three others arresting Floyd. She used her phone to record Floyd’s death and had uploaded the video on Facebook, which got circulated globally.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation soon after the verdict, calling it “an important step”. “Today’s verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only begun,” he said.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder a day after Floyd died. The three officers, who assisted Chauvin and were present at the time of the incident, were fired.

