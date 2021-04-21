‘George Floyd can breathe’: Netizens react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction in Minneapolis killing

Chauvin was convicted of all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the death of George Floyd Floyd

Netizens all over the world erupted with joy after a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, whose killing last year ignited a nationwide movement against racial inequality in justice systems.

From commoners to foreign dignitaries and community leaders, many took to various social media platforms, reacting to the verdict which was monumental for calling out racial discrimination and police brutality.

Chauvin was convicted of all three charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — in the death of Floyd, a Black man he pinned down outside a grocery store last year.

JUSTICE is having George Floyd here today. ACCOUNTABILITY is Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all three charges. We will take accountability, but as a nation let’s strive for justice so no other family has to experience the same pain. #DerekChauvinTrial #RIPGeorgeFloyd — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) April 20, 2021

Pain and joy all in one. The world had to demand justice for #georgefloyd its a win for all of you and the world! Change is possible! Lead with love #justiceforgeorgefloyd #DerekChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/SEGVojhhxU — L.Chris Stewart (@LChrisStewart1) April 21, 2021

The sun sets on the intersection where George Floyd took his last breaths and on a day people have been waiting on for almost a year. #GeorgeFloyd #DerekChauvin pic.twitter.com/mPos11GUzc — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 21, 2021

Almost a year ago, this is the intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths. This is what it looked like today after Derek Chauvin was convicted on all charges. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/0L28wkponz — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 21, 2021

Darnella Frazier, the 17-year-old who witnessed the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis, was also widely praised on social media following the verdict as her infamous 9-minute video of the incident posted on Facebook, not only sparked worldwide protests last summer but also served as a critical piece of evidence in Chauvin’s trial.

Think about this verdict by asking yourself would this moment of accountability have been possible if it weren’t for the courage of a 17-year-old girl to record and share what was happening to George Floyd. #GeorgeFloyd #DerekChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/p4b4czzN65 — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) April 20, 2021

#DarnellaFrazier is an heroic figure of this tragedy.

Her courage, at 17, in filming #GeorgeFloyd‘s murder changed history.

And her little 9-year-old cousin kept saying to #DerekChauvin, “get off of him.”

Our children shouldn’t have to police the police.

We must fix this. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 21, 2021

All I can think about is #DarnellaFrazier, the 17 year old who had the bravery to film the final moments of #GeorgeFloyd’s life. Let’s create a world where we believe Black people & don’t require them to film their trauma to achieve police accountability. #BlackLivesMatter — Kristi E. White, Ph.D. (she/her) (@KristiWhitePhD) April 20, 2021

Don’t know if in high school I would have the presence of mind or courage to film George Floyd being murdered by police. Darnella Frazier risked her own safety in that situation to do the right thing. She is a part of this history. #DarnellaFrazier #GeorgeFloydVerdict #Chauvin pic.twitter.com/wlQDzXEiC1 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) April 20, 2021

#BlackLivesMatter Thank you #DarnellaFrazier. You held that camera, your hands shook while you bore witness. Let your bravery be an example to us all in bearing witness to the injustices in our lives. Bear witness, even when we’re scared. Bear witness even when we shake. — Pau (@CubbyPau) April 20, 2021

Black girl teen put the whole world on her shoulders. Thank you #darnellafrazier — Kierna Mayo (@kiernamayo) April 20, 2021

After the jury presented its verdict, Frazier expressed her joy on Facebook. “I just cried so hard. This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof,” she wrote. “But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES!!! THANK YOU, GOD, THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. George Floyd, we did it!! Justice has been served,” she wrote.

Frazier and her 9-year-old cousin were reportedly walking to a convenience store in Minneapolis when she saw Chauvin and three others arresting Floyd. She used her phone to record Floyd’s death and had uploaded the video on Facebook, which got circulated globally.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation soon after the verdict, calling it “an important step”. “Today’s verdict is an important step forward for justice in Minnesota. The trial is over, but our work has only begun,” he said.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder a day after Floyd died. The three officers, who assisted Chauvin and were present at the time of the incident, were fired.