Friday, June 05, 2020
COVID19

These two New York residents are being praised for cooking free meals for protesters

The duo said they had made 400 meals & 200 trays of desserts for protestors who were finding it difficult to find food.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 5:25:40 pm
The duo has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for food and kitchen supplies as they plan on continuing the initiative.

A Twitter user and his co-worker are being praised on social media after it emerged they were cooking free meals for people in Brooklyn who were participating in Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Twitter user @Leoncy6 said they made 400 meals & 200 trays of desserts for protestors who were finding it difficult to find food.

In another tweet, he said that he has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for food and kitchen supplies.

Aiming to raise $5,000 dollars, the duo have already raised $1,880 dollars. Many who came across the post praised them and asked if they could help. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently a Minneapolis NGO’s food drive also got an overwhelming response.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for over seven minutes.

