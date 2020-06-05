These two New York residents are being praised for cooking free meals for protesters

The duo has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for food and kitchen supplies as they plan on continuing the initiative. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Leo) The duo has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for food and kitchen supplies as they plan on continuing the initiative. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Leo)

A Twitter user and his co-worker are being praised on social media after it emerged they were cooking free meals for people in Brooklyn who were participating in Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Twitter user @Leoncy6 said they made 400 meals & 200 trays of desserts for protestors who were finding it difficult to find food.

In another tweet, he said that he has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for food and kitchen supplies.

me and my co-worker made 400 meals & 200 trays of desserts for protestors in brooklyn who may not be able to have access to food during these chaotic times ✊🏼✊🏿gotta do whatever we can to help pic.twitter.com/RuMunUsYnP — leo (@Leonyc6) June 1, 2020

Aiming to raise $5,000 dollars, the duo have already raised $1,880 dollars. Many who came across the post praised them and asked if they could help. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

looks fire — ƁƦɅƝƊƟƝ 🌹🍐 (@P00CHIE_D) June 2, 2020

God bless you both. Job well done. What beautiful hearts you have. 🙏❤️🙏 — Robertson Owens (@DruscillaAnn) June 3, 2020

I dream to be able to help ppl In this exact way🙌🏾 — 🍰 (@Christinj_adams) June 3, 2020

please let us know when the link is up so we can help you guys this is such a lovely gesture bless you 👌🏼 — June 🌯 (@BEHINDpleasure) June 3, 2020

real heroes — jyuu🥤 (@jyuuvioIegrace) June 3, 2020

That’s amazing bless ur hearts 🥺💗 — jensen⁷ ACAB (@Verryliciouskth) June 2, 2020

So great 🙌🏼 — MIUSE (@MIUSEOFFICIAL) June 2, 2020

you guys are angels🥺🤍🤍 — 𝔧𝔢𝔫𝔫 (@jenniestacio) June 3, 2020

You are amazing 💜 — Adam⁷ (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) June 3, 2020

Recently a Minneapolis NGO’s food drive also got an overwhelming response.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for over seven minutes.

