‘Stunning capture, heartbreaking narrative’: Netizens react after woman takes a knee during US protests

"Such a powerful, iconic image," wrote a user. "This amazing photograph captures so much about the time in which we live," another tweeted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2020 6:05:34 pm
George Floyd, who was George Floyd, George Floyd death, George Floyd video, George Floyd protests, Minneapolis protests, Since being shared online, the picture has gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions online. (Source: Twitter)

As protests in the United States continue to escalate following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a picture of a protester taking a knee has gone viral on social media. The photograph was clicked by Dai Sugano during the San Jose protest on Friday.

The protests erupted after Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died while being restrained by the police. A video of the incident showed the police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe. “A protester takes a knee during a #SanJose protest on Friday after #GeorgeFloyd’s death in #Minneapolis,” tweeted Sugano while sharing the picture.

Following his death, Derek Chauvin — the officer who pinned Floyd — has been charged with third-degree murder and four policemen have been fired.

Since being shared online, the picture has gone viral on social media and prompted a flurry of reactions. “Such a powerful, iconic image,” wrote a user. “This amazing photograph captures so much about the time in which we live,” another tweeted.

