‘Stunning capture, heartbreaking narrative’: Netizens react after woman takes a knee during US protests

As protests in the United States continue to escalate following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a picture of a protester taking a knee has gone viral on social media. The photograph was clicked by Dai Sugano during the San Jose protest on Friday.

The protests erupted after Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died while being restrained by the police. A video of the incident showed the police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe. “A protester takes a knee during a #SanJose protest on Friday after #GeorgeFloyd’s death in #Minneapolis,” tweeted Sugano while sharing the picture.

Following his death, Derek Chauvin — the officer who pinned Floyd — has been charged with third-degree murder and four policemen have been fired.

Since being shared online, the picture has gone viral on social media and prompted a flurry of reactions. “Such a powerful, iconic image,” wrote a user. “This amazing photograph captures so much about the time in which we live,” another tweeted.

freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose ….. https://t.co/NnwfXtk5ne — Harini Calamur (#StayHome) (@calamur) May 31, 2020

This amazing photograph captures so much about the time in which we live. https://t.co/xVyFzXxCl6 — FiB (@FionaBechtold) May 31, 2020

Goosebumps . Things will change , things have to change. #GeorgeFloydProtests https://t.co/gnBvlWkYCR — Renu Tiwari (@RenuTiwari9) May 31, 2020

