Watch: Non-Muslims protect Muslims as they offer prayers amid protests in US

Amid growing unrest across the US over the death of George Floyd, a video has emerged on social media where non-Muslims are seen protecting Muslims from the police as they offered namaaz prayers amid protests.

Shared on Twitter by user StanceGrounded, the video – which emerged from one of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in Brooklyn – shows a large group of people surrounding a group of Muslims to protect them from the New York Police Department (NYPD) as they offer namaaz prayers.

My entire heart ❤ Non-Muslims surround Muslims so they can pray safely from the harm of the NYPD during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brooklyn, New York. I LOVE THIS. THIS IS HUMANITY! We’re in this together 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZbyLwESrkk — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 4, 2020

The video instantly garnered lots of attention and love on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Beauty amid chaos. “My entire heart.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — OurDebs (@OurDebsDiary) June 4, 2020

It’s coming. I am hoping we look back at these 4 Trump years as racisms last stand. We got to keep working though, we have a lot that has to be down. — Irishmike62 (@irishmike520) June 4, 2020

In tears. This country is gonna get its act together. I can just feel something different coming. — Agnes Alston (@AgnesAlston54) June 4, 2020

Amazing. I am not religious, but I love to see this happening. It shows the true love that humans can have for each other regardless of belief. — вяσσкѕ вιgℓєу (@brooks_bigley) June 4, 2020

Beautiful. Come together people. Let’s stop those in power trying to divide us. People power✊🏾✊✊🏿✊🏻 — Keith Gray (@KeithGray2020) June 4, 2020

Marvelous just marvelous. Thank you humanity for reminding me why it’s worth it to keep going. — Luis Omar Padilla (@OhsweetGluttony) June 4, 2020

This is the real America,not a divided America — monsoon007 (@monsoon0072) June 4, 2020

This is a thousand times more powerful than the absurd picture of Trump awkwardly thrusting the Holy Book skyward. These are probably mostly Christian Americans protecting their Muslim fellow Americans at prayer. God Bless them all. There is hope. — Saxon de Kock (@Saxondk) June 4, 2020

That’s exactly what REAL Christians should do. When you love your brother there is no room for hate or violence and no tolerance for either. — Michelle (@PurpleEggsNHam) June 4, 2020

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for around eight minutes and 46 seconds.

