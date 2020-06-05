scorecardresearch
Friday, June 05, 2020
Watch: Non-Muslims protect Muslims as they offer prayers amid protests in US

The viral video shows a large number of people surrounding a group of Muslims who were offering their namaaz prayers at one of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 10:33:52 pm
Amid growing unrest across the US over the death of George Floyd, a video has emerged on social media where non-Muslims are seen protecting Muslims from the police as they offered namaaz prayers amid protests.

Shared on Twitter by user StanceGrounded, the video – which emerged from one of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in Brooklyn – shows a large group of people surrounding a group of Muslims to protect them from the New York Police Department (NYPD) as they offer namaaz prayers.

Watch the video here

The video instantly garnered lots of attention and love on the internet. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for around eight minutes and 46 seconds.

