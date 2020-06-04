scorecardresearch
US woman carries out solo march in protest over George Floyd killing, netizens pour in support

With a placard in her hand with a message "I can't breathe" on one side and "repent" on other, the woman can be seen walking on the road alone for about half a mile. The tweet went viral, garnering over 1.6 million likes on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2020 8:38:51 pm
george floyd, george floyd protest, woman lone march anti racism, black lives matter, Minneapolis black man death,viral news, indian express The photo shared by the woman’s son went viral on Twitter and was liked by over one million people. (Source: AP, @baddiejezzy/Twitter)

As anti-racism rallies and protest over the custodial death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis fan out across all the 50 states in the US, a woman’s lone march in her neighbourhood has garnered attention on Twitter. In a tweet that has gone viral, a woman in Minnesota carried out her own protest march “since none of her friends wanted to join her”. Photos and videos shared by her son Jeorge (@baddiejezzy) has been earning her plaudits online.

With a placard in her hand with a message “I can’t breathe” on one side and “repent” on other, the woman can be seen walking on the road alone for about half a mile. The tweet went viral, garnering over 1.6 million likes on the micro-blogging site.

During her protest, the woman carried a small garden cart that had the American flag attached on it along with a statue of a rooster, symbolising repentance. “This was aimed at all her Christian friends that are now fighting with her to protect their white fragility. The rooster in the Bible represents repentance for those who are wondering,” Jeorge explained.

People on social media were touched by the woman’s gesture and lauded her for her ‘bravery’ and ‘compassion’. Many, including celebrities, joined in to praise her, saying she might have been alone then but today millions are supporting her through the internet. Others remarked how it takes just a person to trigger a change.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the post.

After the Twitter thread went viral, the user thanked the netizens for the support and said his mother was “grateful”. “Mom is over the moon and is so grateful to all of you for the overwhelming love and support! Thanks everyone so much you seriously have no idea,” he later tweeted.

Protests in the US erupted after Floyd died while being restrained by the police, with Minneapolis policeman David Chauvin pinning him to the ground by kneeling on his neck for several minutes.  Along with Chauvin, three other officers on duty were later fired.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday added a more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. The three other officers all face two counts – aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

