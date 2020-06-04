‘Daddy changed the world’, says George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter in viral video

In the video, Gianna is seen sitting on Jackson’s shoulders in the middle of a street in Minneapolis. (Source: _stak5_/ Instagram) In the video, Gianna is seen sitting on Jackson’s shoulders in the middle of a street in Minneapolis. (Source: _stak5_/ Instagram)

Amid protests across the United States against the killing of African-American George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman, a video in which Floyd’s 6-year-old-daughter Gianna is heard saying, “daddy changed the world”, has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by former NBA player Stephen Jackson ⁠— a close friend of Floyd’s.

In the video, Gianna is seen sitting on Jackson’s shoulders in the middle of a street in Minneapolis. “That’s right GiGi ‘Daddy changed the world’ George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all,” the caption read.

The video has been viewed over 600,000 times, since it was shared online. It was shot after a press conference on Tuesday in which Floyd’s family called for justice over his death. “I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what anybody thinks,” Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, told reporters at the press conference.

Violent protests erupted in cities across the United States after a video surfaced online in which a Minneapolis policeman suffocated Floyd by pinning him to the ground under his knee until he stopped moving. The policeman, David Chauvin, has since been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The three policemen who were with him when Floyd was detained, have also been arrested.

National Guard soldiers were deployed, curfews imposed and thousands arrested after protests escalated into riots and looting in several parts of the US. Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct, which was allegedly where Chauvin previously worked, was overrun by protestors and set ablaze days after Floyd’s death. US President Donald Trump spent nearly an hour in an underground bunker at the White House after hundreds of protestors gathered outside the mansion, AP earlier reported.

