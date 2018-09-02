Follow Us:
Sunday, September 2, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

George Bush giving candy to Michelle Obama at John McCain’s memorial service has left Twitterati emotional

The memorial was quite a unique affair and brought together politicians on both sides of the aisle, including McCain's presidential opponents Bush and former President Barack Obama.

New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2018 12:36:48 pm
George W Bush, Michelle Obama, McCain's memorial service, Bush gives candy to Michelle, bush Michelle moment, The video, which went viral in no time, has left many people emotional. (Source: Twitter)
Former US president George Walker Bush was caught on camera playfully passing on a candy to former First Lady Michelle Obama during the memorial service of Senator John McCain. The video, which went viral in no time, has left many people emotional.

As former US Senator Joe Lieberman’s was delivering his eulogy at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, the cameras caught a heartwarming moment between the two. Bush, who was seated in the front pew with his wife and former First Lady Laura Bush, sneaked a piece of candy from her and handed it over to Obama who was sitting next to him.

“I’d like to think that moments like this between W. Bush and Michelle Obama are what McCain was hoping for,” read one of the many comments on the video shared widely by many. Here are some of the reactions.

The memorial was quite a unique affair and brought together politicians on both sides of the aisle, including McCain’s presidential opponents Bush and former President Barack Obama.

