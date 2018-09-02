George Bush giving candy to Michelle Obama at John McCain’s memorial service has left Twitterati emotional

The video, which went viral in no time, has left many people emotional. (Source: Twitter) The video, which went viral in no time, has left many people emotional. (Source: Twitter)

Former US president George Walker Bush was caught on camera playfully passing on a candy to former First Lady Michelle Obama during the memorial service of Senator John McCain. The video, which went viral in no time, has left many people emotional.

As former US Senator Joe Lieberman’s was delivering his eulogy at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, the cameras caught a heartwarming moment between the two. Bush, who was seated in the front pew with his wife and former First Lady Laura Bush, sneaked a piece of candy from her and handed it over to Obama who was sitting next to him.

I’d like to think that moments like this between W. Bush and Michelle Obama are what McCain was hoping for. pic.twitter.com/vYE3A46Ity — Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) September 1, 2018

“I’d like to think that moments like this between W. Bush and Michelle Obama are what McCain was hoping for,” read one of the many comments on the video shared widely by many. Here are some of the reactions.

Michelle Obama and George Bush have always seemed to have a close relationship and I love it! — Deborah Bourque (@Anotherdebbie) September 2, 2018

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018

That’s what John McCain was about. We can have our differences, but be civil and kind to each other. Too bad that time has passed and hopefully will happen again when we lose that person who now occupies,the White House. — Judith Brodner (@brodnerj) September 1, 2018

These are the kind of moments that make me so proud to have become a U. S Citizen. If only we could have that again. However, I’m hopeful for the future. #VOTEBLUE — Carmen Moore (@moorecarmen1958) September 1, 2018

Putting our differences aside and embrace diversity by understanding that we were born to serve no matter what ethnic background we come.This is the through picture of what America is based on. pic.twitter.com/XmrqbBW9zo — matin nyanchoka (@MatinNyanchoka) September 2, 2018

The memorial was quite a unique affair and brought together politicians on both sides of the aisle, including McCain’s presidential opponents Bush and former President Barack Obama.

