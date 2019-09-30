Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s video trolling world leaders leaves netizens in splits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was a comedian before running for office, recently trolled his fellow leaders from around the world and gave people a glimpse of what their WhatsApp group chat would look like.

The hilarious video was released during a dinner event at the 16th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) which took place between the 12th and 14th of September. Take a look at the video here:

Brexit, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and Russia’s annexation of Crimea were among the issues that got a humorous spin.

Indian police officer Rema Rajeshwari, who shared the video on Twitter, said that some of her friends who attended the event shared the video with her. She also said that Zelensky had given an official presentation in the morning at the YES meeting.

The President of Ukraine made a presentation at a conference, this was his opening… Hilarious take on the global state of affairs.

Do watch.

Part I👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/gHA4LbV5W7 — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 21, 2019

Twitter users appreciated Zelensky’s sense of humour. Take a look at the reactions:

Omg, this is the best thing ever!!! More of this, please!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Molly 🌊 #FlipTheSenate2020 (@MamaMolly2018) September 23, 2019

Very funny and scary too. Thank you — LarB (@LarBtejas_TEX) September 27, 2019

This is some genius comedy — 🐾Tessie🐾 (@SuggTessie) September 29, 2019

Comedy is the key. Laughter (& math, but that’s boring) is the universal language that can help us make the farthest progress toward world peace IMHO. — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) September 22, 2019

Hahahaha…super cool…. I like Ukrainian president already… — Riz G (@ritesh_to) September 21, 2019

I am still howling..watching for second time!

🤣🤣😁😃😆🐉 — Norberta, Deep State, Free-Flying Truth Seeker (@Norberta36) September 22, 2019

Maybe this scandal will finally bring Ukraine the attention and help they need so desperately. — 𝙰𝚗𝚊𝚋𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 (@DemocracyJourno) September 21, 2019

omg. This is so delightful. And I love the thought of Zelenskiy bringing laughter to a group of world leaders at a time when it feels like the world’s coming apart at the seams. (Guaranteed Trump didn’t get most of these jokes.) https://t.co/4Zba3Yzgon — Serenity Now! (@Cpo10za) September 27, 2019

Zelensky defeated Poroshenko in the second round of elections to become the sixth President of Ukraine on April 2019.