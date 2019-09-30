Toggle Menu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s video trolling world leaders leaves netizens in splits

Zelensky, a comedian in his initial period, beat Poroshenko in the second round of elections to become the sixth President of Ukraine on April 2019.

Brexit, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and Russia’s annexation of Crimea were some of the global states of affairs looked at humorously in the amusing video.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was a comedian before running for office, recently trolled his fellow leaders from around the world and gave people a glimpse of what their WhatsApp group chat would look like.

The hilarious video was released during a dinner event at the 16th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) which took place between the 12th and 14th of September. Take a look at the video here:

Brexit, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, and Russia’s annexation of Crimea were among the issues that got a humorous spin.

Indian police officer Rema Rajeshwari, who shared the video on Twitter, said that some of her friends who attended the event shared the video with her. She also said that Zelensky had given an official presentation in the morning at the YES meeting.

Twitter users appreciated Zelensky’s sense of humour. Take a look at the reactions:

