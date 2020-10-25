scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Bihar polls

Couple’s gender revealing poster inspired by ‘Parasite’ movie poster win hearts online

Shared on Reddit, user Norm Chan recreated the movie poster of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite and revealed that they were expecting a girl child.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 25, 2020 12:04:40 pm
The poster features Chan, his wife and their elder son, with their eyes blacked to, just like in the movie poster.

With gender revealing parties becoming a hot trend in the West, a couple’s gender revealing poster inspired by the Oscar-winning movie ‘Parasite’ is winning hearts on the internet for its creativity.

Shared on Reddit, user Norm Chan recreated the movie poster of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite and revealed that they were expecting a girl child.

The poster features Chan, his wife and their elder son – just like in the movie poster.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the picture, Norm’s wife, Danica Chan can be seen cradling her baby bump while Chan, who is at the centre of the poster, holds a soft toy.  It is a pink ball at the centre of the poster which indicates the gender of the baby- a girl.

“For those wondering it’s a girl, “reads the caption of the poster. The post also reveals that the baby is due in spring, 2021.

Take a look here:

Many appreciated Chan’s unique and cinematic way of revealing his baby gender. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently a gender revealing party was criticised after fireworks used in the party sparked a massive wildfire in California.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement