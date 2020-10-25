Couple’s gender revealing poster inspired by ‘Parasite’ movie poster win hearts online

The poster features Chan, his wife and their elder son, with their eyes blacked to, just like in the movie poster.

With gender revealing parties becoming a hot trend in the West, a couple’s gender revealing poster inspired by the Oscar-winning movie ‘Parasite’ is winning hearts on the internet for its creativity.

Shared on Reddit, user Norm Chan recreated the movie poster of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite and revealed that they were expecting a girl child.

The poster features Chan, his wife and their elder son – just like in the movie poster.

In the picture, Norm’s wife, Danica Chan can be seen cradling her baby bump while Chan, who is at the centre of the poster, holds a soft toy. It is a pink ball at the centre of the poster which indicates the gender of the baby- a girl.

“For those wondering it’s a girl, “reads the caption of the poster. The post also reveals that the baby is due in spring, 2021.

Take a look here:

Many appreciated Chan’s unique and cinematic way of revealing his baby gender. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently a gender revealing party was criticised after fireworks used in the party sparked a massive wildfire in California.

