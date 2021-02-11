WATCH: Gender reveal goes wrong as would-be-father left curled up on floor in pain

Gender-reveal events have become quite a popular ritual among expectant parents around the world, often taking a creative route to stand out from the rest. However, many end up getting attention online after it goes wrong, and one such video of a couple has the netizens in splits.

Gemma Bayliffe Newby, who is expecting her second baby with partner Oliver, recently shared a video of their gender-reveal saying, “Everything that could have gone wrong definitely did (sic)”. For the event, the man filmed the reaction of their daughter, who stole the show but not for reasons they would have liked.

For the event, the couple had prepared set a balloons and a confetti shooter for the big reveal. However, things didn’t turn out as they expected. Whilst the girls began the countdown, all excited, Gemma’s partner prepared to let off the shooter. But it didn’t go off in time. The would-be-mother then released the blue balloons to reveal that they are having a little boy.

If it wasn’t already enough that the timing was off, the video going viral shows the expecting father ending on the floor, hurt, as the cannon explodes – just not into the air as planned but it shoots directly into his groin. While the man is seen rolling on the floor aching, their toddler burst out laughing.

However, the failures in the event don’t end there. As the couple asks repeatedly what the blue balloons symbolise to the little girl, she is heard saying, “girl”. When corrected by her parents that she is expecting a little brother and not sister, the toddler is seen disappointed about her sibling and asks “Why?”

Soon, the little girl is seen crying and protesting, “I didn’t want a boy”.

Although the video didn’t turn out as expected, it went viral, with many saying that the outcome was hilarious. Many, while congratulating the couple, shared similar incidents of their children not being happy with their would-be sibling’s gender but reassured that things change after birth.