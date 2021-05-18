Watch: Gaza-based journalist rushes for cover during live coverage as airstrike hits neighbouring building

Amid the loud explosion, the live reportage captures the shadow of smoke coming out of the building that was recently struck by missiles.

A journalist had to rush for cover as a neighbouring building was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike during her live reportage. The video of the incident is now making rounds on the internet.

Gaza-based journalist Youmna Al Sayed was reporting live for news agency Al Jazeera when the airstrike hit the building opposite to her, sending a column of dark smoke in the air.

The now-viral video shows Sayed reporting between loud explosions, giving her account of the recent events in Gaza, before she gets down, off-camera to safety.

“The destruction is massive,” the journalist says as the is turned to show smoke erupting from the building.

The attack was part of escalating violence between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds of Palestinians fled their homes on the outskirts of Gaza City as Israel unleashed artillery fire and airstrikes.