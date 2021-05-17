‘It’s not fair’: 10-year-old Palestinian girl breaks down while talking about violence in Gaza

In the footage, the visibly emotional Nadine questioned why she and the people around her are being attacked.

A heartbreaking video of a 10-year-old Palestinian girl, narrating the situation around her, has gone viral on social media. The 1.19-minute video, which was filmed by Middle East Eye, features the young Nadine Abdel-Taif standing around a pile of rubble after the Israeli airstrikes.

In the footage, the visibly emotional Nadine questioned why she and the people around her are being attacked. “I’m always sick. I can’t do anything. I am only 10,” she can be heard saying in the viral clip. “What am I supposed to do? Fix it? I’m only 10. I can’t even deal with this anymore,” said the young Gaza resident tearing up.

“I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people. But I can’t. I’m just a kid. I don’t even know what to do. I get scared, but not really that much. I’d do anything for my people. But I don’t know what to do,” she adds.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 11 million views with netizens expressing dismay over the plight of people in Gaza and sympathising with those who are stuck in the difficult situation.

I have an 11 year old girl. The first heartbreaking thing that struck me is that this is a ten year old girl with the experience that most adults never have, and it shows on her grief stricken face – she has matured way beyond her years, childhood stripped away. 💔 — Rabbitlips (@ShelleyNott) May 16, 2021

Where are world leaders? Suddenly, everyone has gone blind. — Muhammad Ahsan Abid (@ahsanbhatti930) May 15, 2021

This is as heart-wrenching as it can get. We’ve failed as humans — Madiha 🇵🇸 (@madiha_zakir) May 15, 2021

My heart has literally broke….what a senseless & selfish world we live in. — Bradley Williams (@chilli_willi19) May 15, 2021

This is my beautiful student, Nadeen. She was explaining to the press what happened to their neighbors. Thanks God, Nadeen & her family are safe & sound. She is still shocked & traumatized, though. — Gheed غِيد (@GheedHissy) May 16, 2021

The situation in Gaza has continued to intensify after Israel launched dozens of airstrikes on the Palestinian territory and the Hamas militant group has continued its attacks on Israeli cities. While there have been several international calls for a ceasefire, the confrontation has spilled into a second week on Monday.