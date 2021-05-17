scorecardresearch
Monday, May 17, 2021
‘It’s not fair’: 10-year-old Palestinian girl breaks down while talking about violence in Gaza

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 11 million views with netizens expressing dismay over the plight of people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2021 7:05:52 pm
10 year old gaza girl, 0-year-old Palestinian girl, Israel Gaza conflict, Israel conflict, israel air strike, israel missiles, gaza missiles, hamas air strike, israel iron dome, twirrer reactions, indian express, indian express newsIn the footage, the visibly emotional Nadine questioned why she and the people around her are being attacked.

A heartbreaking video of a 10-year-old Palestinian girl, narrating the situation around her, has gone viral on social media. The 1.19-minute video, which was filmed by Middle East Eye, features the young Nadine Abdel-Taif standing around a pile of rubble after the Israeli airstrikes.

In the footage, the visibly emotional Nadine questioned why she and the people around her are being attacked. “I’m always sick. I can’t do anything. I am only 10,” she can be heard saying in the viral clip. “What am I supposed to do? Fix it? I’m only 10. I can’t even deal with this anymore,” said the young Gaza resident tearing up.

“I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people. But I can’t. I’m just a kid. I don’t even know what to do. I get scared, but not really that much. I’d do anything for my people. But I don’t know what to do,” she adds.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 11 million views with netizens expressing dismay over the plight of people in Gaza and sympathising with those who are stuck in the difficult situation.

The situation in Gaza has continued to intensify after Israel launched dozens of airstrikes on the Palestinian territory and the Hamas militant group has continued its attacks on Israeli cities. While there have been several international calls for a ceasefire, the confrontation has spilled into a second week on Monday.

