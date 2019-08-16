Same-sex penguin couple in Berlin zoo are social media stars after being given egg to hatch

Toggle Menu
According to DPA, the two king penguins Skipper and ping were given the egg which was taken from a female penguin at the zoo, who had been unable to hatch her eggs for a while, reports DPA.

A homosexual penguin couple at the Berlin Zoo are preparing for fatherhood after staff at the zoo decided to give them an egg to adopt. The decision was taken after zoo staff observed the couple trying to hatch a stone.

According to news agency DPA, the two king penguins Skipper and Ping were given an egg that was taken from a female penguin that is also housed at the zoo. The female penguin’s eggs have reportedly not hatched for a while.

The zoo announced the decision on social media as well:

A spokesperson for the zoo told DPA that the two male penguins had forged an intense relationship and had been attempting to hatch fish and stones for while. The spokesperson also said that the two penguins had been “exemplary parents” so far and were taking turns to warm the egg.

Here are some reactions to the news:

Same-sex penguin couples exist in captivity and in the wild and if the egg hatches it would be the first penguin to be born in the zoo in 20 years.

