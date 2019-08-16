Same-sex penguin couple in Berlin zoo are social media stars after being given egg to hatch

Advertising

A homosexual penguin couple at the Berlin Zoo are preparing for fatherhood after staff at the zoo decided to give them an egg to adopt. The decision was taken after zoo staff observed the couple trying to hatch a stone.

According to news agency DPA, the two king penguins Skipper and Ping were given an egg that was taken from a female penguin that is also housed at the zoo. The female penguin’s eggs have reportedly not hatched for a while.

The zoo announced the decision on social media as well:

Skipper und Ping wollen Eltern werden. Das gleichgeschlechtliche #Königspinguin-Paar brütet nun ein Ei im #ZooBerlin aus. Mehr dazu erfahrt ihr im #Video. pic.twitter.com/GbMheEX06t — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) August 13, 2019

A spokesperson for the zoo told DPA that the two male penguins had forged an intense relationship and had been attempting to hatch fish and stones for while. The spokesperson also said that the two penguins had been “exemplary parents” so far and were taking turns to warm the egg.

VIDEO: Gay penguin couple adopt egg at Berlin Zoo. The male royal penguins Skipper and Ping, had been incubating a stone, which has now been swapped for a fertilized egg. If the egg hatches it would be the first penguin born at Berlin Zoo in more than 20 years pic.twitter.com/1MvvtEipic — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 16, 2019

Did you know that animals can adopt children? At the Berlin Zoo, two male penguins prove that adoption isn't only for humans. pic.twitter.com/r9jSjOX63U — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) August 13, 2019

Same-sex penguin couples exist in captivity and in the wild and if the egg hatches it would be the first penguin to be born in the zoo in 20 years.