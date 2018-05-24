Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Two DADS of 18-day-old girl give ‘goodie’ bag on 10-hour flight; Twitterati LOVE the sweet gesture

Two dads of an 18-day-old kid found a cute way to alert their co-passengers on a flight. It did not take very long for people on social media to spot the cute note and in no time, the tweet went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 9:35:56 pm
gay dads goodie bag story, dads goodie bag viral story, viral goodie bag picture, Niall Horan, Niall Horan goodie bag story, indian express, indian express news Have you ever travelled with a toddler? Twitter users can’t stop gushing over this heartwarming incident. (Source: Niallofficial/Twitter)
When it comes to taking care of a toddler, it can be quite tough — more so, if it’s on a flight or train. Aware of the annoyance that is caused to the fellow passengers by fussy children, dads of an 18-day-old found a cute way of preparing their co-passengers for the situation.

The gay couple came up with the idea of giving a “goodie” bag along with a cute note from their toddler that informed the passenger about the child and apologised in advance for any trouble that she would create. Quite interestingly, one of the bags landed with boy band One Direction‘s Niall Horan.

Clearly touched by the action of the two dads, the singer tweeted out the picture of the note along with a caption, “Had the coolest little goodie bag on the plane with this letter enclosed. Marit was quiet as a mouse for 10 hours. Goodluck to both dads.”

It did not take very long for people on social media to spot the cute note and in no time, the tweet went viral with over 3 lakh likes and 60,000 retweets, at the time of writing. While some were quite impressed with the gesture, others wondered how the child would feel after growing up and finding out that Horan tweeted about her. Here are some of the reactions that the tweet garnered:

Soon the tweet caught the attention of the dads, who then replied to the post along with the picture of the goodie bag.

Have you ever travelled with a toddler? Tell us in the comments section below.

