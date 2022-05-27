Gateway of India to Empire State building, monuments go upside down as Stranger Things 4 fever takes over

As fans of the original Netflix series Stranger Things eagerly await for the new season, the streaming company jazzed up things at an epic level by projecting graphics on some of the world’s most iconic buildings.

From the Menara Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to the Empire State Building in New York, residents were stunned to see rifts appearing on monuments around the globe. Now, photos and videos of the mega campaign spread across 14 countries around the globe have left fans in a frenzy online.

Not just in foreign countries, the Stranger Things 4 fever took over India as well when the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai was light up in eerie tones of red and blue, showing a rift on the structure. The larger-than-life light and sound show carried out through eye-catching projections left all in awe.

Fans around the globe witnessed a large gaping portal, complete with deep vines and a glowing red core on the monuments, along with the show’s title. Turning the world “upside down” in their unique campaign, the show turned the landmark into a giant canvas, projecting the show’s lead characters including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max among others.

“Ever since 1983, when a test subject in a Hawkins, Indiana lab named Eleven ripped open a portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down (a terrifying alternate dimension beneath the surface of this small town), similar rifts have been opening up in the most unexpected places. Now, they’re officially in our world too,” Netflix wrote in a blog about the campaign.

As part of this unique initiative, 15 monuments across continents have been lit up with visuals related to the series as Vol. 1 of season 4 premieres May 27. The monuments that are lit up range from Bondi Beach in Australia to Duomo Square in Milan and Al-‘Ula National Monument in Saudi Arabia to XBox Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles.

To tease fans about the global campaign, Netflix had shared cryptic geographical coordinates, signalling fans: “Something big is coming.”

Check out some of the pictures and videos of the campaign here:

Since the launch of its first season in 2016, Stranger Things has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon around the world.