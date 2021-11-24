scorecardresearch
‘Garlic is Adrakh’: Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry’s gaffe leaves netizens in splits

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 24, 2021 1:14:39 pm
fawad chaudhry, fawad chaudhry garlic ginger confusion, garlic is adrak, fawad chaudhry adrak is garlic, viral video, pakistan news, indian expressFawad Chaudhry confuses ginger and garlic in Urdu during a press conference.

In a hilarious incident, a Pakistan minister got confused between ginger and garlic. Now, video of the gaffe is going viral starting a meme-fest online.

Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, was recently addressing a press conference on inflation had a brain-freeze moment, when he couldn’t exactly recall what garlic meant in Urdu. The incident happened as the minister was talking about the decrease in price for garlic and onion.

Although people around him prompted that garlic is lehsun, the Pakistani minister was heard saying, “Garlic is adrak (ginger).”

People on social media were left in splits and didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at him, while a few agreed they too often get confused between ginger and garlic.

