‘Garlic is Adrakh’: Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry’s gaffe leaves netizens in splits

November 24, 2021 1:14:39 pm
In a hilarious incident, a Pakistan minister got confused between ginger and garlic. Now, video of the gaffe is going viral starting a meme-fest online.
Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, was recently addressing a press conference on inflation had a brain-freeze moment, when he couldn’t exactly recall what garlic meant in Urdu. The incident happened as the minister was talking about the decrease in price for garlic and onion.
Although people around him prompted that garlic is lehsun, the Pakistani minister was heard saying, “Garlic is adrak (ginger).”
“Garlic is adrak,” information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday. pic.twitter.com/oXjgey4Kd8
— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 23, 2021
People on social media were left in splits and didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at him, while a few agreed they too often get confused between ginger and garlic.
So according to the Information Minister of Pakistan Mr @fawadchaudhry Garlic is Adrak ادرک (Ginger) . #NayaPakistan
— Sanna Ejaz(سیاله) (@sanaejaz2) November 23, 2021
It is not unusual to get confused between garlic and ginger. A lot of people get confused.
— Natasha Kundi نتاشا کُندی (@NatashaKLondon) November 23, 2021
— MayaB.🇮🇳 (@ignisfatuus1110) November 23, 2021
Meanwhile Garlic .. somewhere in parallel universe.. pic.twitter.com/mz7wFuk2lx
— D (@dharmeshtwits) November 23, 2021
All males are the same 🤷🏻♀️ podina Lene bhejo Tou dhanya le atay Hain, adrak Lene bhejo Tou lehsun 🤦🏻♀️
— Uneeza Qureshi (@UneezaQureshi) November 24, 2021
Aaj se garlic 🧄 wali chai ☕️ …🥵
— Pawncho💫 (@pawanchavan86) November 24, 2021
Kya confidence hai janaab ka.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Chote_Thakur (@Chotethkr) November 23, 2021
Minister of too much information 😂 https://t.co/8GlC5zmX5Z
— Jauhar Syed (@Jauharss009) November 23, 2021
