London’s Thames witnessed Ganga Aarti; watch thousands gather

Spiritual leaders, Hindu organisations, and members of the South Asian and British Hindu communities attended the London event (Photo: X)

London witnessed the first-ever Ganga Aarti along the River Thames, as thousands of people took part in the event marked by music, chants, and prayers.

Titled “Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light,” the event, organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual Totally Thames Festival, was held against the backdrop of the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, PTI reported.

Ganga Aarti is a Hindu ritual in which large, multi-tiered oil lamps are used along with devotional music, prayers, and chants to worship the sacred river.

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‘Bringing people together’

The ceremony recreated the spirit of the Ganga Aarti traditionally performed on the banks of the River Ganges in India, while conveying a broader message of gratitude towards nature.