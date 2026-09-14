London’s Thames witnessed Ganga Aarti; watch thousands gather

The London ceremony recreated the spirit of the Ganga Aarti traditionally performed on the banks of the River Ganges in India.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 14, 2026 03:57 PM IST
Ganga Aarti at Thames River LondonSpiritual leaders, Hindu organisations, and members of the South Asian and British Hindu communities attended the London event (Photo: X)
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London witnessed the first-ever Ganga Aarti along the River Thames, as thousands of people took part in the event marked by music, chants, and prayers.

Titled “Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light,” the event, organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual Totally Thames Festival, was held against the backdrop of the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, PTI reported.

Ganga Aarti is a Hindu ritual in which large, multi-tiered oil lamps are used along with devotional music, prayers, and chants to worship the sacred river.

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‘Bringing people together’

The ceremony recreated the spirit of the Ganga Aarti traditionally performed on the banks of the River Ganges in India, while conveying a broader message of gratitude towards nature.

“For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life,” said Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK.

“Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity,” she said.

Spiritual leaders, Hindu organisations, and members of the South Asian and British Hindu communities attended the London event. Organisers said the event was open to people from all backgrounds.

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The ceremony also marked Chinmaya Mission’s 75-year journey, highlighting its work in spiritual education, service and cultural outreach.

Respect for the river

Organisers said they took special care to ensure the ritual did not affect the Thames. The ceremony was conducted entirely on land, and no objects or materials from the ritual were placed, poured or released into the river.

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“The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed,” a Chinmaya Mission spokesperson said.

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The organisers also took measures to minimise waste and reduce single-use plastics.

“At its heart, Ganga Aarti reminds us not to take the natural world for granted,” Chinmaya Mission UK said, adding that respect for nature should be reflected not only through prayer but also through responsible environmental practices.

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