Gang of ‘horns and hooves’: Turkish city terrorised by a goat, sheep and three lambs

The authorities were alerted following which the animals were rounded up and detained at a facility called Animal Town.

The people of central Turkish city of Nevşehir were recently “taken hostage” by a gang of five who unleashed mayhem on the streets. The members of the gang consisted of a goat, a sheep and three lambs.

A CCTV footage, which was shared by the official Twitter handle of Nevşehir Municipality, shows the animals wandering into the building and charging towards security officers when they try to drive them away. The ‘gang’ of ‘horns and hooves’ is also seen attacking the people trying to enter the building and those in the vicinity.

“We have been captured by 1 sheep, 1 goat, 3 lambs,” read the caption of the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

According to local reports, the animals were later rounded up and detained at a facility called Animal Town. They were then returned to their owners.

