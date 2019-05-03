Zoe Saldana putting Gamora’s green lipstick is now a hit meme

Avengers: Endgame continues to rule at the box-office, and the craze around all things related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still high. But the latest thing to go viral from the series is a video featuring the character Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana.

Zoe Saldana, dressed as her Guardians of the Galaxy character Gamora, posted a video of herself putting on the signature dark green lipstick on Instagram recently. The actor’s behind-the-scenes video comes after most of the film’s actors shared pictures and videos from the set as their journey in the films came to an end, and they reminisced about the fun they had over the years.

While the short clip shared by Saldana garnered a lot of attention on Instagram, with fans and colleagues praising her for pulling off the green lipstick with such elan, things were a little different on Twitter. It quickly inspired a series of memes, leaving people in splits.

Marvel fans were reminded about everything green in the galaxy — from vegetables like kale and spinach, to money and even other characters from other popular culture like the Wicked Witch of the West. Basically, any sassy green thing getting ready for an endgame.

When you got bad seafood last night, but you still need to look good before you go to the hospital…#Gamora #makeup pic.twitter.com/sUZBE1znsh — Angie Ward (@AngieWardonline) May 3, 2019

Spinach getting ready to be eaten by Popeye every episode #Gamora pic.twitter.com/eoOOG9EPUD — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦 (@ahmed_baokbah) May 2, 2019

My arugula-kale blend base getting ready to cost me $14 at Sweetgreen pic.twitter.com/fGNoUj63bV — dbs (@dbenderstern) May 1, 2019

spinach getting ready to expire on my way home from the grocery store pic.twitter.com/Z3UkerYmC4 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 1, 2019

Money getting ready to leave my bank account pic.twitter.com/APFVZD0j8Z — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 1, 2019

Lea Michele getting ready to walk in uninvited to the Universal casting offices pic.twitter.com/2z0f98EWW1 — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) May 1, 2019

My salad before I stood it up for a cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/uJfFukAmLg — Richie Loco 🏁 (@Richie_l0c0) May 1, 2019

lettuce getting ready to give people e coli pic.twitter.com/70bK153LxA — jaboukie (@jaboukie) May 1, 2019

the giant piece of broccoli waiting for me at the bottom of my curry fried rice pic.twitter.com/tgSILAtbNZ — ⚡️ ᶻᵃᶜʰ ⚡️ (@Z_ninetales) May 1, 2019

Elphaba getting ready to steal Fiyero from Glinda pic.twitter.com/gq4vvrvubK — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) April 30, 2019

Pickles right before getting removed from a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/JsuyW8zhNq — Jose & The Bussycats (@itsjcerm) April 30, 2019

Saldana is expected to feature with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast in the third instalment of the series.