Zoe Saldana putting Gamora’s green lipstick is now a hit meme

Zoe Saldana, dressed as her Guardians of the Galaxy character Gamora, posted a video of herself putting on the signature dark green lipstick on Instagram recently, and it started a meme-fest online.

In a nutshell, its any sassy green thing getting ready for their Endgame!

Avengers: Endgame continues to rule at the box-office, and the craze around all things related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still high. But the latest thing to go viral from the series is a video featuring the character Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana.

Zoe Saldana, dressed as her Guardians of the Galaxy character Gamora, posted a video of herself putting on the signature dark green lipstick on Instagram recently. The actor’s behind-the-scenes video comes after most of the film’s actors shared pictures and videos from the set as their journey in the films came to an end, and they reminisced about the fun they had over the years.

While the short clip shared by Saldana garnered a lot of attention on Instagram, with fans and colleagues praising her for pulling off the green lipstick with such elan, things were a little different on Twitter. It quickly inspired a series of memes, leaving people in splits.

Marvel fans were reminded about everything green in the galaxy — from vegetables like kale and spinach, to money and even other characters from other popular culture like the Wicked Witch of the West. Basically, any sassy green thing getting ready for an endgame.

Saldana is expected to feature with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast in the third instalment of the series.

