Game of Thrones Tyrion Lannister’s doppelganger found in Pakistan

The 25-year-old Khan does not mind the attention at all. (Source: File Photo)

While Game of Thrones fans are eagerly waiting for the eighth and final season of the fantasy drama series, a doppelganger of the popular character Tyrion Lannister seems to have caught the attention of many.

Rozi Khan, who works as a waiter in Pakistan, had never heard of the popular series until people started pointing out the stark resemblance he had with actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the series. “I don’t mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that’s why I have become very famous everywhere,” Khan told AFP. However, it is not just his features but also his height — which is around –135 cms (4 ft 5in) — is the same as the actor, the news agency reported.

However, 25-year-old Khan does not mind the attention at all. “Wherever I go, someone says to me: ‘Sir, who is this man with you on Facebook’, I say that he is my friend. ‘He looks like you’. I tell them he is my brother. It’s not a bad thing,” he told the news agency.

Even since Khan has been spotted, his pictures have often been shared widely on social media alongside that of Dinklage. “Sooo Tyrion Lannister’s been hiding out in Pakistan,” read one of the many viral pictures of Khan posted on Twitter.

Born in Mansehra in northern Pakistan, Khan works in a small Kashmiri restaurant in Rawalpindi and would love to meet Dinklage, who he describes as a friend and brother, according to the AFPreport.

