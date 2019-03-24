Game of Thrones Tyrion Lannister’s doppelganger found in Pakistan

While Game of Thrones fans are eagerly waiting for the eighth and final season of the fantasy drama series, a doppelganger of the popular character Tyrion Lannister seems to have caught the attention of many.

Rozi Khan, who works as a waiter in Pakistan, had never heard of the popular series until people started pointing out the stark resemblance he had with actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the series. “I don’t mind. A lot of my pictures have been taken, that’s why I have become very famous everywhere,” Khan told AFP. However, it is not just his features but also his height — which is around –135 cms (4 ft 5in) — is the same as the actor, the news agency reported.

However, 25-year-old Khan does not mind the attention at all. “Wherever I go, someone says to me: ‘Sir, who is this man with you on Facebook’, I say that he is my friend. ‘He looks like you’. I tell them he is my brother. It’s not a bad thing,” he told the news agency.

Even since Khan has been spotted, his pictures have often been shared widely on social media alongside that of Dinklage. “Sooo Tyrion Lannister’s been hiding out in Pakistan,” read one of the many viral pictures of Khan posted on Twitter.

Rozi Khan and Peter Dinklage.. pic.twitter.com/dieusUY6HH — Mohammad Hussain‏🇵🇰 (@HJAbro) March 23, 2019

The 25-year-old Pakistani waiter Rozi Khan with a striking resemblance of famous actor Peter Dinklage – who has played the witty and wily nobleman since the hit series’ first season in 2010. Advertising Amazingly, both also have the same height 4 ft 5in 🙂#GOT #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ehhxwLx2eg — Fahad Ali (@fahadmehtabali) March 22, 2019

Look what peter dinklage is doing….

He is lookalike of him in Pakistan.

Awaiter in a hotel, name Rozi Khan pic.twitter.com/kLLT6itJn9 — n.0.m.@.n (@n0manhayat) March 24, 2019

found Tyrion Lannister in Peshawar, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/dr5Y7QDisn — Farrukh (@AbyyLay) February 12, 2019

Sooo Tyrion Lannister’s been hiding out in Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/wjKyBTJmy4 — Anum R. Chagani (@Anumero_1) February 12, 2019

Born in Mansehra in northern Pakistan, Khan works in a small Kashmiri restaurant in Rawalpindi and would love to meet Dinklage, who he describes as a friend and brother, according to the AFPreport.