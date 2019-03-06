Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones Season 8: The best memes after the trailer released

Since 2011, Game of Thrones has built an ardent fanbase internationally, becoming one of the most popular and loved television series of all time. Needless to say, there were plenty of opinions about the latest trailer.

Arya Stark fans are clearly scared the most online!

After months of anticipation, fans of Game of Thrones finally got their look at the HBO show’s final season after the release of a new trailer. To say that the season looks exciting is an understatement given the show will wrap up the season in just six episodes. With many fights, stare-downs, and talk of death — fans of each character are worried about who will survive and who won’t.

There are dragons, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow leading an army together, a terrified-looking Arya Stark and it all coming together for the Battle of Winterfell. The epic battle is clearly going to make everything that came before — including Battle of the Bastards and Hardhome — look tiny.

The trailer had fans trying to figure out what could go wrong, and it’s sparked plenty of memes and jokes.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14.

