Game of Thrones Season 8: The best memes after the trailer released

After months of anticipation, fans of Game of Thrones finally got their look at the HBO show’s final season after the release of a new trailer. To say that the season looks exciting is an understatement given the show will wrap up the season in just six episodes. With many fights, stare-downs, and talk of death — fans of each character are worried about who will survive and who won’t.

Since 2011, Game of Thrones has built an ardent fanbase internationally, becoming one of the most popular and loved television series of all time. Needless to say, there were plenty of opinions about the latest trailer.

There are dragons, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow leading an army together, a terrified-looking Arya Stark and it all coming together for the Battle of Winterfell. The epic battle is clearly going to make everything that came before — including Battle of the Bastards and Hardhome — look tiny.

The trailer had fans trying to figure out what could go wrong, and it’s sparked plenty of memes and jokes.

I really hope Donald Trump’s presidency ends before #GameofThrones. I’d love to just enjoy the last season in peace. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 6, 2019

Just seen the new #GameofThrones trailer scheduled to air next month. I’ve noticed Jon and Khaleesi each got on a separate Dragon if they were from here they’d have put number plates like “His” and “Hers”.😂😂😂 — Masulani Zulu (@Masulani_) March 5, 2019

“how many times have you watched the #GameOfThrones trailer today”pic.twitter.com/7J0QquDmf9 — Melissa Pitchford (@meesathebear) March 5, 2019

Oh my god the GOT final trailer😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 all my faves are going to die yoh this is tew much 😟😭😭😭😭😭😭 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rmI4pyVk6l — Mamacitttaaa (@theeunknownzo) March 5, 2019

Me pausing the trailer every 0.5 minutes to analyze the scenes#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/obF6wo5dS4 — Bea (foi salvar Tony) (@JackPearsonsBae) March 5, 2019

If anything happens to Arya, Jon, Dany and Bran… pic.twitter.com/YFrxHuK9cy#GameOfThrones — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 (@aegxnVI) March 5, 2019

me training to fight against the white walkers after seeing GoT trailer pic.twitter.com/74qhxXDYfK — maia (@amidalastark) March 5, 2019

Me calling up the Lord of Light if Arya dies #GameofThrones⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/etQJCu6vws — Free Folk Memes (@FreeFolkMemes) March 5, 2019

when you know you favorite character is gonna get murdered #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/UU7D7S0SPz — stef (@wlwthirteen) March 5, 2019

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14.