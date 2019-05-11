Game of Thrones season 8: Grey Worm and Missandei dance to ‘My Boo’, leave fans emotional

While Game of Thrones fans are aware that the upcoming episodes of the final season of the drama series would involve the unexpected demise of their favourite characters, they clearly were left heartbroken after the last episode where Cersei ordered the execution of Missandei with Grey Worm, played by English actor Raleigh Ritchie, watching from a distance.

However, to soften the blow Ritchie decided to share an interesting behind-the-scenes video showing him and Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei, sharing a special moment. Captioned, “I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse,” the clip features Ritchie singing Ghost Town DJs’ “My Boo” with a megaphone as Emmanuel dances to the beats.

Watch the video here:

I know it hurts. But Somewhere in the multiverse 👑🌞🌴@missnemmanuel 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/nP2vdYqkeH — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 7, 2019

It did not take long for the clip to go viral, which has received over 5 million views at the time of writing. While many fans were delighted to see the couple dancing together, others were left quite emotional. “I love this video so much, the smooth little exit as they both dance off-screen amazing,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

