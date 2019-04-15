Game of Thrones season 8: Here is how fans reacted to the first episode of the finale

The much-awaited final season of fantasy drama series Game of Thrones was aired on HBO on April 15. And as always it left its viewers bewildered. The first episode of season 8 began on a predictable story arc where some of the plot points include awkward reunions and disclosures. However, unlike the first episode of season 1, this one was low on action and evidently a setup for the upcoming episodes.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Jon Snow learns the truth, Arya and the Hound reunite

Once aired, it did not take long for fans to flood social media with reactions. From expressing excitement over the reunions to the awkward moment shared between Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the episode. *Spoiler alert*

I had this in my head during this entire scene, so I made a thing…#GAMEOFTHRONES pic.twitter.com/me6I71QAE1 — Greg (Not the Golfer) Norman (@Raelshark) April 15, 2019

When you know you can get revenge, but you died in that cave. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NLeRWYV4rE — Sabeel Ahmad (@SabeelAhmad_) April 15, 2019

Me: *pulling up late to work in the morning* Bran: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/WYCjA2C5PQ — GOT FINALIST VON SNOW (@TweetsByVo) April 15, 2019

Twitter users logging in and trying to avoid spoilers the morning after the premiere of Season 8 of #GameofThrones (2019, colorised). pic.twitter.com/8BwFLvNzMf — Dob Bylan’s House of Churros (@TooSweet_LA) April 15, 2019

The reunion I am eagerly waiting for. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ye1qDXBvjt — Bla Khodjo 🇬🇭 (@Kojo8baah8299) April 15, 2019