Game of Thrones season 8: Here is how fans reacted to the first episode of the finale

Game of Thrones season 8: Unlike the first episode of season 1, this one was low on action and evidently a setup for the upcoming episodes. However, the revelations have made eager fans even more excited for the next one.

The first episode of season 8 began by revealing some of the easily predicted plots and gradually led to awkward reunions and disclosures.

The much-awaited final season of fantasy drama series Game of Thrones was aired on HBO on April 15. And as always it left its viewers bewildered. The first episode of season 8 began on a predictable story arc where some of the plot points include awkward reunions and disclosures. However, unlike the first episode of season 1, this one was low on action and evidently a setup for the upcoming episodes.

Once aired, it did not take long for fans to flood social media with reactions. From expressing excitement over the reunions to the awkward moment shared between Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the episode. *Spoiler alert*

