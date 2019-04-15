Game of Thrones season 8: Here is how fans reacted to the first episode of the finale

The much-awaited final season of fantasy drama series Game of Thrones was aired on HBO on April 15. And as always it left its viewers bewildered. The first episode of season 8 began on a predictable story arc where some of the plot points include awkward reunions and disclosures. However, unlike the first episode of season 1, this one was low on action and evidently a setup for the upcoming episodes.
ALSO READ | Jon Snow learns the truth, Arya and the Hound reunite
Once aired, it did not take long for fans to flood social media with reactions. From expressing excitement over the reunions to the awkward moment shared between Jaime Lannister and Bran Stark, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the episode. *Spoiler alert*
I had this in my head during this entire scene, so I made a thing…#GAMEOFTHRONES pic.twitter.com/me6I71QAE1
— Greg (Not the Golfer) Norman (@Raelshark) April 15, 2019
When you know you can get revenge, but you died in that cave. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NLeRWYV4rE
— Sabeel Ahmad (@SabeelAhmad_) April 15, 2019
Me: *pulling up late to work in the morning*
Bran: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/WYCjA2C5PQ
— GOT FINALIST VON SNOW (@TweetsByVo) April 15, 2019
I’m waiting for an old friend
Wwwwowww😍#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9usSVKuAQ7
— عبدالسلام (@sllo0m83338) April 15, 2019
Brandon Stark is Everywhere. PERIOD. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/5Elyf87GEc
— Severus Snape (@Severus_tweets) April 15, 2019
Awkward lvl9999#GameofThrones #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/NNLgZD4aUS
— Jah Purisima (@yeahitsjah_) April 15, 2019
Best meme award goes to #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/GxDq2lzPvH
— Manny Daniels (@Lakerfanatic2k) April 15, 2019
Twitter users logging in and trying to avoid spoilers the morning after the premiere of Season 8 of #GameofThrones (2019, colorised). pic.twitter.com/8BwFLvNzMf
— Dob Bylan’s House of Churros (@TooSweet_LA) April 15, 2019
The reunion I am eagerly waiting for. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ye1qDXBvjt
— Bla Khodjo 🇬🇭 (@Kojo8baah8299) April 15, 2019
Pic 1: Things I do for Love
Pic 2: come again! 🙅
Pic 3: Sorry I didn’t mean it#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/cp1hk7AikL
— ravi (@Ravikumareddy7) April 15, 2019
Nobody:
Jaime Lannister:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/d7yW7kxhP1
— 🍯👅2petty Shakur 👅🍯 (@Goodhoneyy) April 15, 2019